SMITHFIELD – A first for the town, developers for Mowry Hill Commons purchased a separate lot at 90 Farnum Pike to build four low-to-moderate income housing units to go along with the mixed-use commercial and residential development at 150 George Washington Highway.
During the Thursday night Planning Board special meeting, members approved preliminary plans for Mowry Hill Commons with the stipulation that LMI units at 90 Farnum Pike be created in tandem with the 12 residential units at Mowry Hill Commons. Four LMI units are needed for the development to comply with state LMI mandate to reach 10 percent LMI housing per municipality.
Attorney Nicholas Goodier, representing developers Mowry Development, said the plans are intelligently designed with six commercial units on the first floor with front access and 12 residential units on the second and third floors with rear access.
Goodier said developers are closing on the purchase of 90 Farnum Pike soon. There, developers proposed four three-bedroom LMI units comparable with the market-rate units at 150 George Washington Highway.
Engineer Scott Ringland said the process is a gray area, as the project is the first in Smithfield to build LMI units off-site. He said the new concept would not slow down the project as it already has been delayed.
“We’re going to provide these units regardless of what happens,” Ringland said.
Mowry Hill Commons received pre-app approval in February of 2018, and master plan approval in late summer 2018. Moving forward, the project obtained zoning variances for exceeding the 10-foot maximum setback. Then, developers asked for two extensions due to COVID while acquiring full engineering plans.
The 2.5-acre property will have 87 parking spaces for the 16,800-square-foot commercial units, and will have 6-8-foot tall privacy walls to protect abutters from noise and light pollution, said professional engineer Joe Casali.
Casali said there are no tenants at this time, though the development will comply with Planned Corporate zoning regulations. He anticipates a coffee-style restaurant, and other retail locations. He said the developer’s pared-down uses will not include alcoholic beverage sales.
Developers agreed to the stipulation of the separate build-out and will see administrative final plan approval on both locations for the project. Additional stipulations include soil erosion and utility permits and capacity numbers in the plans.
Casali said a significant benefit of the Mowry Hill Commons plans to Smithfield is the addition of sewer lines on John Mowry Road large enough to handle future buildout, and including stubs for anyone on the road to connect, at the developer’s expense.
