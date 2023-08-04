LINCOLN – Under the Sexual Offender Registration and Community Notification Act, the Lincoln Police Department is notifying the public that Level 3 sex offender Marcel Lavallee, 71, is out of the ACI and back living at 368 Old River Road in Manville.
Lavallee has a history of convictions, including in May of 2019 and December of 2020.
He had to register as an offender following a 2001 child porn conviction, but was not classified because his crimes predated Meghan's Law and its requirements.
Lavallee is not wanted by the police at this time and has served the sentence imposed on him, said police this week.
Lavallee's probation expires in May of 2029.
“This notification is not to increase fear in the community. It is the belief of law enforcement that an informed public is a safe public,” states the notice. “Except as provided by law, court order or other legal prohibition, Law Enforcement may not direct where the offender does or does not reside, nor direct where the offender works or goes to school. The risk level of this offender has been determined based largely on his potential to re-offend.”
Added police, “Sex offenders have always lived in our communities, but it was not until passage of the Sexual Offender Registration and Community Notification Act that law enforcement was formally notified of their residence. In many of these cases, law enforcement is now able to share information with you. However, abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered offenders will not be tolerated and may be a crime. Further, such abuse could potentially end law enforcement’s ability to engage in community notifications.”
The Lincoln Police Department is available to help you by providing you with useful information on personal safety. They can be reached at 401-333-1111.
