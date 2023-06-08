CUMBERLAND – Former Cumberland Mayor Bill Murray will lead the 97th annual Arnold Mills Fourth of July Parade as grand marshal. He and his wife, Jean, will ride in the grand marshal car.
The July 4 parade, to start at 11 a.m., will be preceded by a 4-mile road race at 9 a.m.
Members of the Arnold Mills Parade Association, the nonprofit responsible for the festivities on July 4th in Cumberland since 1964, selected Murray, former mayor and recent voice of the Arnold Mills Parade Association on local radio station WOON, for this year’s honor.
Murray, states a news release, was instrumental in the purchase of Mercy Woods, the construction of the Cumberland Public Safety Complex, the creation of a park and playground at the Epheta House, the continued restoration of Franklin Farms as well as the field at Berkeley Oval, and the merger of the animal shelter with the town of Lincoln.
“Bill is a great person to honor this year. We are pleased to finally give him the recognition that he truly deserves,” said Joyce Hindle Koutsogiane, parade chairperson.
Murray, 84, told The Breeze it was “really an honor” to be selected, and not something he expected. He said he’s remained busy since leaving office, serving on the 911 State Police Emergency Management Commission, the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council board, and the Blue Cross Blue Shield professional finance and audit committee. He’s also doing some consulting for an energy company, working with various municipalities.
“I don’t slow down much,” he said.
The theme of this year’s parade is ”Believe.”
Murray has joined the ranks of former grand marshals including Hindle Koutsogiane, William Dennen, Thomas Kenwood, Thomas Ward, David Belisle, Jack Thornhill, Joyce Fox, Steve Gordon, Jessica Legendre and Kristen Free, as well as the late John McLaughlin, H. Seymour “Hank” Wiley, Warren Ziegler, Clinton Johnson, J. Richard Charland, Red Krueger, David Cargill, “Uncle Ronnie” Heffernan and Richard Lynch.
