Woonsocket museum

Pictured is some of the equipment at the Museum of Broadcast Technology on Main Street in Woonsocket.

WOONSOCKET – The Museum of Broadcast Technology on Main Street has provided control room props for various shows through the years, said museum volunteer Tom Sprague, most recently for the hit show on HBO Max, “Julia.” The show is inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, “The French Chef,” which pioneered the modern cooking show.

“It turns out that one of the people responsible for set decoration grew up in Woonsocket. So he knew about us, and he’s been doing this for 30 years. He has many motion picture credits under his belt,” said Sprague.

