WOONSOCKET – In keeping with its theme, the Museum of Work and Culture will be welcoming a new exhibit starting Labor Day.
The new multimedia exhibit, titled “The Decision to Leave,” located in the Frederick and Alice Reinhardt Farmhouse exhibit, shows a French Canadian family as they gather at their dining table to discuss leaving their lives on a Quebec farm behind to move to a new life in Woonsocket.
Museum Director Anne Conway said the addition of the new exhibit shows that the museum is continuing to use technology to upgrade and bring certain areas of the museum to life.
“But the story will always remain the same because the main story is so important,” she said.
The scene was filmed in a studio in Boston, and Conway’s grandchildren got to make an appearance in the video. The voices heard in the scene were all dubbed by actors and actresses from Montreal, while the general dining table and shadows of the family were created by Trivium Interactive.
The creation of the new farmhouse immersive presentation was made possible by the Consulate General of Canada in Boston, the Québec Delegation in Boston, the June Rockwell Levy Foundation, and the Museum of Work and Culture Preservation Foundation.
“I was impressed with how they created the whole video,” said State Rep. Bob Phillips, who was present on Tuesday 29 to present a $5,000 check to the museum.
“The museum never stops innovating, and that’s what makes it so unique,” added tate Rep. Jon Brien, who was also present along with Rep. Steve Casey.
The local delegation presented the legislative grant to the museum and said it will help add shades to the stairwell leading up to the second floor that shows a scene of the Fabre Line, a French ship that brought immigrants to the U.S.
According to Conway, the money will also help upgrade some signage in the museum that had to be moved around due to the new exhibit.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Labor Day for a free open house, which also includes a sampling of “Slatersville: America’s First Mill Village.”
