WOONSOCKET – Elected representatives, educators, and museum staff are all working hard to make sure Woonsocket students know how much history and culture they have of which to be proud.
On March 24, senators Melissa Murray and Roger Picard presented a $2,000 legislative grant in continued support of the Woonsocket Proud Program. This money helps fund the cost of bringing Woonsocket students to the Museum of Work and Culture for activities and tours. In years past, the school would have to pay for the field trip programming; with these funds, the museum is able to offer their educational programming to students for free.
Every year, all Woonsocket 5th-graders visit the Museum of Work and Culture to learn about the city’s history as a home for immigrants and laborers. This program, Leo Savoie Elementary School teacher Linda Becket told The Breeze, encourages teachers to kick the curriculum toward local education sooner.
“This brings them closer to Woonsocket, because they know the mills, they know the buildings, they know the tenement houses,” Becket explained. “It used to be that the city of Woonsocket was just a part of the French-Canadian community. Now we’re trying to bring the children into their community.”
Becket went on to explain that her students had been learning about the early industrial revolution, when energy primarily came from steam and water wheels. Her students, she said, had been learning about Slater Mill in particular, and that this museum visit was the culmination of their month-long unit.
The museum’s Family and Youth Education Coordinator, Rachael Guadagni, leads the students through their field trip. The program starts with a hands-on activity discussing immigration to the community, splitting the class into two groups and letting them each go through a suitcase filled with items. The students are tasked with identifying information about the family, such as whether they had children, brought a lot of money with them, what they may have done for work, and what their religion was, based on items in the suitcase.
The hands-on activities are followed by a museum tour. As part of the greater program, the museum gives each school the correct size art-template for students to work on, and then the schools return the finished artwork to the museum. From April 19 to May 31, their Woonsocket Proud artwork will be displayed on exhibit in the Museum of Work and Culture for the public to visit.
“We give a legislative grant to the museum each year for educational purposes, to learn about the history of the city free of charge. It’s really nice to be able to fund something tangible and hands on,” Sen. Murray said.
Sen. Picard echoed Murray’s feelings, adding that it’s a great way for students to learn about the immigration of the city, the history of the city, and its rich culture.
Museum of Work and Culture Director Anne Conway is both enthusiastic and proud of how far the Woonsocket Proud civic program has come in the past 14 years. The tours are staggered throughout the early part of the year, in late-winter and early spring. In 2021 they offered tours virtually, and it was the only year of the pandemic that they didn’t have students physically in the museum.
“It’s great to see how students can be involved in making this place be a place they can be proud of,” Conway said.
