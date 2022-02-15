WOONSOCKET – Feb. 19 marks the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, which called for the internment of people of Japanese ancestry from the West Coast. It is commemorated as a Day of Remembrance, and in honor and memory the Museum of Work and Culture will be hosting a virtual event and discussion.
The discussion is a companion to their physical exhibit, “Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II,” which will be open until March 31.
For the discussion event, the museum will be welcoming Ken Nomiyama, who was born in an incarceration camp in Northern California, and Jim McIlwain, Professor Emeritus at Brown University and student of Japanese-American History.
The event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. on Zoom, titled, “Day of Remembrance 2022: Executive Order 9066 and Its Legacies.” Details can be found at their website, rihs.org.
