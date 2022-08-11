GLOCESTER – The Glocester Scarecrow Festival will be back for its sixth year with live music set up along Main Street in Chepachet thanks to a grant from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts.

Mark Rechter, of the Glocester Scarecrow Festival, said the grant awarded to the Glocester Public Library, which co-hosts the event with the Chepachet Grange, will allow the festival to pay for several live acts this year during its opening day, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

