GLOCESTER – The Glocester Scarecrow Festival will be back for its sixth year with live music set up along Main Street in Chepachet thanks to a grant from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts.
Mark Rechter, of the Glocester Scarecrow Festival, said the grant awarded to the Glocester Public Library, which co-hosts the event with the Chepachet Grange, will allow the festival to pay for several live acts this year during its opening day, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Scarecrows are kept standing for two weeks in town for people to walk or drive past to check out until Halloween.
Unlike live music in the past, which was held concert-style with seats at the pavillion in Chepachet, Rechter said this year will see musicians up and down the street about 10 feet from the sidewalks. He said people were more occupied previously with checking out the 120 scarecrows set up by local families, organizations and businesses than checking out the music.
“You’ll see them on porches, church lawns, what have you. It will be that type of atmosphere,” Rechter said.
Rechter said the grant be enough to pay for all performers. Anything left, he said, will be spent on other events, such as face painting. He said it is the third time the festival applied for the grant, and the first year it’s been awarded money.
He said the cost of the festival is covered through the generosity of the Chepachet Grange, Glocester Library and local businesses. There is a small fee to participate in the event to hang a scarecrow, he said.
“We’re still looking for donations,” he added.
Confirmed performers include John Fuzek, Bob Drouin, Gooseberry Road, The Bel-aires, Nolan Leite, Lainey Dionne and Town Councilor Will Worthy. Rechter said any local students are welcome to perform on opening day, and “we’re willing to pay.”
He said the Glocester Scarecrow Festival is community-based and appreciates that half of the scarecrows set up last year were put together by individuals or families. He said thanks to the community’s support, and that with their help, it is a great production.
“It’s going to be like a music festival. That’s a good thing,” he said.
This year’s theme is “Scarecrows in Illumination,” which encourages people to put lights on the scarecrows to light them up at night. While the scarecrows look spooky during the day, he said they look even cooler lit up at night.
“Traffic slows down through Chepachet in October. No one is getting through Chepachet very quickly. On a weekday night, there are a lot of slow drivers out there checking them out, it’s really cool,” Rechter said.
He said participants, particularly businesses, are encouraged to use a QR code to refer anyone taking selfies with the scarecrow to check out the business.
Rechter said the committee holds the location for participants who put a scarecrow in previous years if they want them.
Also last week, Gov. Dan McKee announced that the town of Glocester won a $150,000 Placemaking Grant to construct a large, covered picnic area with tables for outdoor seating to supplement restaurant outdoor dining and a small parking area to facilitate accessibility and signage.
