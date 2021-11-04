CUMBERLAND – Mayor Jeff Mutter says he’s pursuing a “bigger, more encompassing plan” when it comes to coming up with a plan to install new sidewalks across town in the future.
The mayor noted how the town had a couple of engineering firms bid on a study over the summer related to the condition of sidewalks, but he said he plans to go back to them to roll in a more comprehensive look at where sidewalks should be installed.
Now that the Diamond Hill Building Committee is formed and doing its work and plans are proceeding for improvements at Diamond Hill Park, Mutter said he plans to turn more of his attention toward getting “the ball rolling toward some sort of completion” of a study related to sidewalks. He said he expects to have a plan to the Town Council for an up and down vote on a study by the end of the calendar year.
Sidewalks and the lack of them in Cumberland is “constantly on my board,” said Mutter this week, and he remains committed to building a more safe and walkable community for residents. A broader study would incorporate numerous factors, he said, including placement of sidewalks close to schools and tying the project into safe school walking zones and bus routes, which has been a hot topic as parents have pointed to the lack of safety on certain roads.
There have been numerous other requests for sidewalks that stick out as making sense, including from Nate Whipple Highway to Diamond Hill Park, said Mutter.
The mayor said he’s very hopeful that a portion of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds can be used for improvement of sidewalks, part of looking at the bigger picture related to infrastructure.
Mutter said he expected to participate in a Zoom meeting this week related to the spending of the ARPA funds, saying in advance that he wants to be “really cautious” to make sure any use for the funds, including for sidewalks, is a permissible one.
“If that’s a permissible use, then it’s definitely on the list,” he said.
The Breeze reported in June that Mutter was commencing the sidewalk study and the early stages of researching a sort of district system for installing sidewalks in town, similar to what’s done in Ithaca, New York. Sidewalks under that idea would be treated almost as a utility, with an enterprise fund that people pay into. Without such an arrangement, Mutter said then that coming up with the funding for a better sidewalk system would be “challenging to say the least.”
Adding sidewalks would not only enhance safety and increase walkability for pedestrians, says Mutter, but is also proven to naturally get drivers to slow down.
