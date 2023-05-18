CUMBERLAND – A deputy rescue chief has been told to stop conducting private EMT classes on town property without proper permissions.
Asked about Deputy Chief James Richard conducting the classes in a town-owned rescue station, Mayor Jeff Mutter said he recently became aware of the situation after Richard voluntarily told him about it, and he informed Richard that there would need to be a process and agreement to continue.
“I have no idea how long this practice has been going on, nor if anyone had approved it,” he said.
It was not immediately clear whether Richard was running classes for his private school while on shift, said Mutter.
Mutter confirmed that Richard wasn’t paying the town for use of the building or equipment, and that his use of any facilities will now need to go to the Town Council for approval.
When Richard said he was running the class, the mayor told him he could finish it up, as it was nearing the end, but he would need everyone to sign a waiver and after that there needs to be an agreement in place, with council approval.
“I believe it should be over,” he said of the practice.
Richard informed him of the arrangement during the mayor’s recent review of EMS, saying he conducted classes in the evening, said Mutter.
“I said you can’t do that,” he said.
Richard did not return a call for comment this week.
Any class arrangement such as this one needs an agreement with insurance and some type of arrangement with the town, including likely payment, he said. He said he told Richard this practice was “not legit” and said he would hope that no classes involved people who were on duty.
From what he was told, said Mutter, classes were being held in emergency response facilities at 1512 Mendon Road.
The mayor said he’s not only concerned about the lack of rental fees paid by a fire employee, but also about the liability incurred by having people participating in activities on premises that are not related to department operations.
The Breeze reported in February that Mutter had initiated a review into EMS operations and placed then-Chief John Pliakas on leave in response to complaints from a departed employee, but that review found no egregious behavior, according to Mutter in a story a month later.
Pliakas ultimately decided to resign from the job, but expressed confidence as he did that he would have been able to return to full unrestricted work.
Mutter said the EMS review did not find other serious issues within the department.
