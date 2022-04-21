CUMBERLAND – Mayor Jeff Mutter has selected Matthew Benson, an administrative division captain with the Johnston Police Department since 2019, as Cumberland’s new chief of police, replacing retired Chief John Desmarais.
A commissioner for the Rhode Island Accreditation Commission since 2018 and with numerous awards to his name, Benson’s appointment is subject to a successful background check, a contractual agreement, and council approval.
Mutter told The Breeze the selection process took some time because there was such a deep pool of “really credentialed candidates,” and Benson stood out in the field.
Following the selection late last week, The Breeze learned that Acting Chief Douglas Ciullo, who has served as deputy chief under Desmarais, had resigned from the department. Mutter declined to discuss specifics on Ciullo’s decision, but confirmed that he had been one of the applicants for the permanent chief position. Ciullo’s departure officially takes effect April 30, but he has some accrued time and is no longer in the office and couldn’t be reached for comment.
Mutter said there is a contractually mandated process for replacing the deputy chief, and he was evaluating that process this week in preparation for naming someone new to the position.
Benson has a doctor of education degree from Johnson & Wales University, earned in 2018, and a master’s in criminal justice in 2008 from Roger Williams University, where he was a member of the Alpha Phi Sigma National Criminal Justice Honor Society. He graduated with a bachelor’s in criminal justice from RWU in 2002.
In his resume, he described himself as a highly motivated and results-driven professional with a successful track record in law enforcement leadership, accreditation, policy development, training/education, fiscal management, and strategic planning.
He says he is skilled in data-driven research, budgeting, finance, human resources, law, sociology, and labor relations, with interdisciplinary expertise giving him the ability to effectively “lead in law enforcement today with an eye towards the future tomorrow.”
In the town of Johnston, he’s been responsible for oversight of the department’s budget, grants, administration, training, and accreditation function. He was accreditation manager for the department from 2014 to 2019. According to his resume, he has helped win numerous grants and other funds totaling more than a half-million dollars.
Benson was previously watch commander in the uniform division, frontline supervisor in the uniform division, and sergeant supervisor of operations and training.
He was a 2021 New England Association of Chiefs of Police John D. Coyle Scholarship recipient; 2020 R.I. Police Accreditation Commission’s Assessor of the Year; Meritorious Conduct Medal, Department Ribbon and Department Commendation winner in Johnston; was awarded five letters of recognition for excellence in police practice in Johnston; and has several R.I. Senate citations.
The Operations and Training Division in Johnston is comprised of one captain, one sergeant and six civilians. The division commander is responsible for data and document processing, records keeping, budgeting, finance, planning and research, purchasing, grant management, policy development, accreditation, training and recruiting, along with other personnel and headquarters operational matters including maintenance of the Johnston police webpage.
