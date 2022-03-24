CUMBERLAND – The town of Cumberland now has a process in place for the all-important spending of more than $10.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
A sample hypothetical resolution presented by Mayor Jeff Mutter to the Town Council on March 16 shows the council authorizing and empowering the mayor to spend ballpark dollar figures on projects.
The town hasn’t spent any of the ARPA money, said Mutter, and a resolution will be drafted each time there’s a plan to spend some of the dollars.
The sample resolution shows dollar figures in broad ARPA spending categories such as public health or public safety and then specific projects, but “that is not your last bite of the apple,” said Mutter. Similar to passage of the budget, each project would go through procurement processes and regulations and come back to the council.
The mayor said he and his team researched processes being followed in some other communities, including Woonsocket with its individual resolution for spending on a new public safety complex.
Council approval establishes the budget parameters, he said, and doesn’t approve the final projects. If the council approves $490,000 on public safety, as seen in the sample, it doesn’t mean the town can then spend that figure on public safety without coming back with a specific project such as investing in communications equipment to address dead spots in town.
Council President Mike Kinch and Councilor Scott Schmitt both said they see this format as acceptable.
Mutter said he expects to have a first resolution ready to go in April detailing at least the first couple of proposed projects to spend the money on.
