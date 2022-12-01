CUMBERLAND – Mayor Jeff Mutter, a member of the board for Blackstone Valley Prep, is ripping school leaders for claims made against town officials and police, saying BVP Chief of Human Capital Joshua Giraldo, a state representative in District 56 Central Falls, made unfair and inappropriate comments that he wasn’t able to back up.
Giraldo is sticking by his comments, including that the town disenfranchised Spanish speakers, and that Cumberland police didn’t do what they claim they did in conducting a headcount of people in the room at a Nov. 15 Planning Board meeting on a planned school expansion, in finding it was over a 120-person limit.
Mutter notes that while Giraldo contends that the room’s capacity was never actually an issue, that no head count was ever conducted by police to find that it was over 120 people, and that no one knew the capacity, the police report about the meeting states the opposite on all three.
“I think that speaks for itself,” he said.
Mutter, who has recused himself from all proceedings related to an application for an expansion of BVP’s high school off Broad Street, and previously resigned as chairperson of the board, said he’s done nothing to influence deliberations on the project, but he isn’t going to stand by and allow himself or town employees to be unfairly maligned.
“If you’re going to disparage people’s character, you need to have data and something to prove what you’re saying,” he said, saying there is no evidence that Cumberland has ever shown any “anti-BVP” bias in its dealing with the schools.
“It’s just not true,” he said.
He said he was outraged to read Giraldo’s “absolutely false and inappropriate” suggestions that the workings of a Nov. 15 Planning Board meeting had something to do with racism or bias against certain people, and Giraldo should know better. Mutter said he knows it’s popular to lash out when one doesn’t get their way, such as BVP not winning over board members related to traffic concerns, so it’s not surprising that Giraldo went where he did.
“He needs to be better than that,” he said. “I don’t think that’s scholarly (BVP refers to students as scholars).”
Mutter said he asked BVP CEO Sarah Anderson after Giraldo’s press release if she thinks he’s a racist, and she responded, “well, I don’t think you are,” specifically.
“That’s not an answer,” he said, and if he was guilty of allowing others to act in a racist way, Anderson should be calling for his resignation from the board.
“I don’t know why you would want someone on that board you think would endorse some of those characterizations,” he said.
Mutter said BVP has a real problem to address with the traffic concerns from the board and community, and its leaders need to look in the mirror and acknowledge that it was their own doing. He pointed to 2016 comments where school founder, Dan McKee, now governor, said that capacity issues would lead to the need for an expansion of the school or converting it into a middle school.
“They got approval for the building they wanted to build,” he said, and that put the families who were already in the system at risk going forward.
“You need to acknowledge that we had nothing to do with that,” Mutter said. “You had everything to do with that. Start there.”
BVP leaders would rather “cast aspersions” than acknowledge that they decided to build a school that’s too small, he said.
Mutter said he was chairperson of the School Committee when he endorsed a plan to share space at BF Norton Elementary School with BVP, an idea that was voted down. There were people who protested at that meeting, he said, calling him a pig and other names for his support of BVP at the time.
Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore previously took issue with almost every claim made by Giraldo about what transpired at the Nov. 15 meeting, where dozens of people from the BVP community departed Town Hall and watched the meeting remotely from across the street after police said council chambers were crowded beyond capacity. Giraldo at that meeting asked only those who didn’t wish to speak if they would leave.
Out of an abundance of caution following Giraldo’s claim that the town disenfranchised people, Morris Salvatore, at Mutter’s insistence, scheduled another full public hearing on the expansion plan, which was set to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Giraldo, in his news release reported last week, called for a town investigation into what transpired, claiming that Morris Salvatore called for a shutdown of the meeting with no evidence of overcrowding, no warning, and no communication to the public. The board, he said, “neglected to act and sat idle as families, many of them Spanish speaking, were escorted out of the building” and denied the right to participate in the democratic process. He questioned why the police were “called on this crowd” in particular, comparing it to previous testimony on another matter where a husband and wife were allowed to behave inappropriately with no calls to police.
“What was it that made the town staff feel they needed to have a police officer come and escort peaceful families out? Was it that they were annoyed by the overflowing of support for BVP’s proposal, or by the Spanish translation happening quietly in the hallway, or that they’d have to come face dozens of Cumberland residents upset with them? No matter what the reason was, it clearly was not due to overcrowding,” he wrote.
Giraldo said his comments were a result of what he experienced. He said the police officer who responded didn’t know what the count in the room and hallway was, that he never counted everyone, and that the officer said he was told by the chief that he needed to shut the meeting down.
“There was no count taken, I was with him the entire time,” he said.
Neither the officer nor the solicitor knew the total count or the capacity, he said, and there was no effort to talk to the public or try to find ways to accommodate everyone. He said he pushed back on Morris Salvatore saying the meeting should be shut down, and when everyone cleared out, there were 69 people left in the room. Giraldo estimates that about 30-40 people left, meaning the maximum number of people there originally was about 110, but he acknowledged that he didn’t do a full count.
Giraldo said he didn’t accuse anyone of racism, but said people on translation devices were forced to leave if they didn’t want the meeting to be canceled, and he then called for Mutter to look into the situation.
Mutter rejects that assertion, saying no one was forced to leave and no one was escorted out as Giraldo claims.
Giraldo said he’s attended hundreds of public meetings, and none were ever conducted this way. He said a previous meeting with a crowd of similar size did not receive the same response.
The police report provided to The Breeze by officials shows that the officer said he was dispatched due to a report of the room being over capacity (Mutter says that’s not exactly what was said to police), that he entered, found it difficult walking the crowded stairway and hallways, found a large crowd in chambers with many standing in the back, that he obtained the capacity, then made a headcount, stopped at 120 people when there were still many more to count, and thus found the attendance to be “well over the 120-person limit.”
Mutter emphasized that capacity issues are 100 percent the purview of the police, not the solicitor. If Morris Salvatore ignored police, she would have been seen as negligent, but when she didn’t, the suggestion became that she’s racist, he said.
The officer, according to the report, was able to contact the solicitor about the capacity issue, she then conferred with Giraldo, and he asked anyone who wanted to speak to stay, said Mutter.
The mayor said he takes issue with BVP officials suggesting that they should just move on now from Giraldo’s claims and resolve the traffic issues so the school can be approved.
The mayor said that though Giraldo won’t come right out and say police are lying, it’s exactly what he’s implying.
“Either we’re telling the truth and you’re making unsubstantiated claims, or we’re lying,” he said. “To me, I’ve got to know. What would be the motivation of the police officer to miscount?”
No one was escorted out, as claimed by Giraldo, said Mutter, and the officer didn’t arrive “out of nowhere” as stated by Giraldo. He was the officer on duty that evening and was “patrolling the streets of Cumberland” when he was called. Would it have better if he wasn’t wearing a full uniform that made people feel intimidated? “Absolutely,” Mutter said, but it’s “the uniform of the day” and the officer didn’t have time to go home and change.
“He’s (Giraldo) saying he’s (the officer’s) lying, he’s not backing down at all,” said Mutter. “He’s just wrong.”
(3) comments
Typical BVP...please just go away and take your traffic, drama and school issues to CF or other towns where your "scholars" will find plenty of space.
Another Excellent, in-depth artice by Breeze Editor Ethan Shorey with his above article/interview with the Mayor!👍 More-so our learning of the Mayor's position on all of this...he 'Spot On' in all respects...especially as it pertains to Joshua Giraldo. The man is out of control with his demands, accusations, insults of the most deplorable kind...they, very wrongly so, directed at Town Officials in an attempt to get his own way.
Mr. Giraldo has proven beyound any doubt that he is totally unqualified to serve any longer in the position he current holds at BVP...wherein he should be fired immediately.
Further, as a State Representative, he has proven, beyond any doubt, there, that he is an embarrassment! Speaker of the House, Shekarchi, should be demanding his immediate resignation!
BVP is 'Out of Control' and long have been...especially their 'Better Then Thou' mindset such as their policy, since day #1 with their using "Scholars" to describe the young boys and girls that are their students.
As to the current debate, it is the personification of, me, me, me, and only me on the part of BVP...they, selfishly refusing to acknowledge the harm, inconvenience, etc., they would be creating to the residents, homeowners, businesses, and more of the surrounding, Historic, Valley Falls area.
100% correct. BVME does nothing but take, take. Please go away, I'm sure many other towns will welcome you. Cumberland has had enough, thanks to the corrupt Gov McKee for this one.
