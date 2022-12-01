CUMBERLAND – Mayor Jeff Mutter, a member of the board for Blackstone Valley Prep, is ripping school leaders for claims made against town officials and police, saying BVP Chief of Human Capital Joshua Giraldo, a state representative in District 56 Central Falls, made unfair and inappropriate comments that he wasn’t able to back up.

Giraldo is sticking by his comments, including that the town disenfranchised Spanish speakers, and that Cumberland police didn’t do what they claim they did in conducting a headcount of people in the room at a Nov. 15 Planning Board meeting on a planned school expansion, in finding it was over a 120-person limit.

RedWave
RedWave

Typical BVP...please just go away and take your traffic, drama and school issues to CF or other towns where your "scholars" will find plenty of space.

AlfaRacer98
AlfaRacer98

Another Excellent, in-depth artice by Breeze Editor Ethan Shorey with his above article/interview with the Mayor!👍 More-so our learning of the Mayor's position on all of this...he 'Spot On' in all respects...especially as it pertains to Joshua Giraldo. The man is out of control with his demands, accusations, insults of the most deplorable kind...they, very wrongly so, directed at Town Officials in an attempt to get his own way.

Mr. Giraldo has proven beyound any doubt that he is totally unqualified to serve any longer in the position he current holds at BVP...wherein he should be fired immediately.

Further, as a State Representative, he has proven, beyond any doubt, there, that he is an embarrassment! Speaker of the House, Shekarchi, should be demanding his immediate resignation!

BVP is 'Out of Control' and long have been...especially their 'Better Then Thou' mindset such as their policy, since day #1 with their using "Scholars" to describe the young boys and girls that are their students.

As to the current debate, it is the personification of, me, me, me, and only me on the part of BVP...they, selfishly refusing to acknowledge the harm, inconvenience, etc., they would be creating to the residents, homeowners, businesses, and more of the surrounding, Historic, Valley Falls area.

RedWave
RedWave

100% correct. BVME does nothing but take, take. Please go away, I'm sure many other towns will welcome you. Cumberland has had enough, thanks to the corrupt Gov McKee for this one.

