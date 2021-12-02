CUMBERLAND – Mayor Jeff Mutter insists that the longstanding flooding problems at Old Reservoir Road will be fixed soon, despite continued doubts from residents there about whether it will actually happen.
Luci Lima, who lives with her husband Josh in the last home on the road, 32 Old Reservoir Road where she says the situation is the worst, said she and neighbors have been repeatedly frustrated at the lack of definitive plans. When crews came last week to put down some type of gravel to level out potholes up to 12 inches deep, she said, she asked again about plans and didn’t get much of an answer.
“Unfortunately, it’s a miserable circle that just keeps happening,” she said.
Mutter said he understands residents’ frustration, but said the project really is going to happen.
“I don’t think anyone really believes we’re going to do it,” he said. “I said we’re going to do it, and we’re going to do it.”
Work never quite gets done as quickly as most people would like it to, said Mutter, but his administration has shown a resolve in fixing a number of longstanding issues around town.
In terms of why the gravel-type surface was put down last week, Mutter said it makes no sense to fully repave the street only to tear it up when drainage work happens.
The town is taking care of several longstanding drainage issues this year, the mayor said, including one already done on Empire Street and another off Abbott Run Valley Road. Now, he said, it’s time to move on to Old Reservoir Road and a smaller project on Lemieux Avenue.
Highway Supt. Dennis Vadenais and DPW Director Bob Anderson went out to visit Old Reservoir Road twice last week, said Mutter, along with engineer James N’Tow. Mutter said he’s also been in regular contact with Council President Mike Kinch on the project, and has also been conversing with residents, including new Old Reservoir Road homeowners BJ and Alaina Charette, who purchased the home previously owned by Tom Letourneau.
Public Works Director Bob Anderson said Tuesday that town workers will start with a phase one of sorts by cleaning out the undeveloped street lot at the end of the road, excavating it before winter to create a depressed area that would function as a larger discharge area where water could flow. Phase two needs to be researched a bit more, he said, but could involve some piping.
Vadenais said there is a plan in place to address the flooding on many levels, including tying into two existing galleys, or 4-foot by 4-foot cement structures with crushed stone on the bottom. He said workers last week cleaned those out and got them working. He said they also did some regrinding of the road, widened the road, and cleared out much of the debris and logs that were clogging up the area. He said he envisions maybe even a little holding pond nearby. Town workers also will start plowing snow past the last house, Lima’s house, so water doesn’t puddle up there as it has in the past during the winter, he said.
“We’re monitoring it very closely. We want to get it completed,” he said. “That one’s a top priority.”
Lima said Kinch told neighbors over the summer that the work would start in October. “It’s very frustrating,” she said, adding that flooding has at times kept residents from even getting into or out of their properties, eroding driveways along the way.
Kinch told The Breeze he relayed what was told to him by town officials over the summer, but that the job had to be delayed somewhat due to a couple of other emergency projects coming up.
The Breeze reported in August that officials planned to fix the longstanding drainage problem along a section of road that is lower than the newer Reservoir Road it runs off of. The easiest solution to ponding issues here is to tie the drainage system into an existing catch basin on nearby Jasons Grant Drive, said Mutter at the time, adding that the way the configuration with Reservoir Road was constructed never really made much sense.
