NORTH PROVIDENCE – A pair of Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management grants will help the town as it continues its move to invest in recreation space beyond Camp Meehan/Notte Park, where numerous grant-funded upgrades have transformed the facility.
Grant writer Lisa Andoscia has continued her win streak with another two grants totaling $500,000, this time to:
• Develop a new canoe/kayak launch on the Woonasquatucket River;
• And create a new multi-purpose field space at the former Coletti Farm on Verdi Street off Mineral Spring Avenue.
Gov. Dan McKee and the RIDEM last week announced the awarding of $4.1 million in matching grants to 13 communities to develop or renovate local outdoor recreational facilities.
The recreation grant program is traditionally RIDEM’s most popular program, with three times as many requests for funding, 53, as projects winning funding in this year’s grant cycle.
North Providence won both of its bids, one a large grant of $400,000 to develop the Coletti Athletic Complex, approximately five acres to include a multipurpose athletic field, walking trails and green space; and the other a $100,000 small grant to fund the new Westcott Park Kayak Launch on the Woonasquatucket River, including a trail and parking improvements.
The recreation grants will fund 16 projects across the state, including a splash park in Smithfield and pump (bike) track in Cumberland.
Westcott Park is a new riverfront recreation space being developed on land acquired by the North Providence Land Trust off Adams Lane. The park is named after former Town Planner David Westcott.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said officials are looking for the right company to build the boat launch. He said officials are excited about winning another grant award.
Lombardi said he expects to get a “considerable amount of work done for $100,000,” and if it doesn’t quite cover everything, he said the town would be happy to throw in any remaining money in honor of Westcott.
He said the park will have a nice walking trail for residents in the area.
“Any time we can preserve any open space, I think it’s very, very good and important to the town,” he said, adding that North Providence has the least amount of open space left of any Rhode Island community.
On the Coletti property, Lombardi said he met with representatives from RAD Sports, the same company developing new football and baseball fields behind North Providence High School, last week, asking them to take a look at the property and come up with ideas for how a multi-use recreational facility would look. He said he envisions more field space here, further helping to alleviate the town’s field space crunch with soccer, lacrosse and football among the sports played here. The land there is between three streets, he said, so “God knows what we could do there,” adding that officials are open to any ideas for recreational improvements in town.
Since the inception of Earth Day in 1970, efforts to improve air and water quality, clean up contaminated lands, conserve open space, and increase recreational opportunities have greatly enhanced Rhode Islanders’ quality of life. Over the past five decades, almost 50,000 acres of land have been protected and nearly $89 million in grants has been invested for more than 550 recreation projects in all 39 Rhode Island cities and towns.
The projects are funded by green bonds, which are submitted to the Rhode Island General Assembly as part of the governor’s proposed budget, and if included in the enacted budget, put to the voters as a referendum question on the ballot every two years. Historically, these measures pass overwhelmingly, with the 2021 green bond garnering nearly 80 percent of the vote statewide.
“Investments in recreational facilities knit our communities together and are integral to both physical and mental health and well-being,” said Gov. McKee in a release.
“This is why I included a budget article proposing a $38 million Green Economy and Clean Water bond that will capitalize future local recreation spending in my fiscal year 2023 budget. Providing the funds to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to connect with nature, recreate, and exercise are central to our quality of life.”
