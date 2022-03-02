NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town is set to undergo a full reappraisal of all taxable property as part of a state-mandated revaluation process meant to ensure that taxes are being assessed as fairly as possible.
Full revaluations such as the upcoming, requiring visits to homes, are completed every nine years in keeping with state law, while less intensive statistical revaluations happen every three years.
Values in North Providence are expected to jump substantially, an outcome that would be in line with the continued strong performance of the housing market, but, contrary to popular belief, communities aren’t allowed by law to use those inflated values to boost overall revenues. Instead, noted Mayor Charlie Lombardi this week, they must decrease tax rates by an amount equal to the increased values in what is known as an “equalization” process.
North Providence’s current tax rates per $1,000 of assessed value are $22.81 for residential real estate and $29.55 for commercial real estate. In North Providence, homeowners who live at their properties receive a 20 percent homestead exemption.
The Purchasing Board, at a meeting March 9, is scheduled to award a bid for a company to do the revaluation. There aren’t typically too many options to choose from when it comes to revaluations, said Lombardi, as not many companies do them.
The goal over the coming months, said the mayor, will be to work with as many property owners as possible to schedule visits to homes. The town typically sees high numbers of appeals and requests for adjustment when those visits don’t happen, he said, as assessors make assumptions absent being able to see inside the house.
In a typical revaluation when the market isn’t in an enormous boom, about one-third of properties see values go up, one-third see values go down, and one-third stay about the same.
The last statistical revaluation in this town of 34,114 people and 5 square miles was effective as of Dec. 31, 2019.
All field personnel will be required to carry suitable identification cards with a recent photograph. All of their vehicles will be reported to the town’s tax assessor and the Police Department, including license plate number, make, model, year and color of the vehicle.
Completed property cards, according to the town’s request for bids, are to be done by Jan. 21, 2023, with assessment notices addressed and prepared by the end of February 2023. Informal hearings will begin no later than March 11, 2023, and end no later than April 15, and all property record cards will be finalized and turned over to the assessor no later than April 30.
The cost of the revaluation is expected to be in the range of $220,000-$230,000, said Lombardi.
The mayor said his aim is to make sure the revaluation company spends considerable time carrying out the work in neighborhoods. In the past, when inadequate time has been invested, it’s only hurt residents, he said.
North Providence, similar to the state, continues to see an incredibly strong housing market, said Lombardi. He recently heard that there were only some 400 homes available to be sold statewide, he said, because they’re just not staying on the market.
