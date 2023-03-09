NORTH SMITHFIELD – Grace LaPlante says she knew when it was time to come up with an idea for her senior project, she was going to do something to honor her late father.
“It kind of seemed obvious with the opportunity of a senior project to dedicate it to my father,” she said.
When LaPlante was 10 years old, her father died from acute onset heart failure, a sudden, life-threatening condition in which the heart is unable to do its job and can’t deliver enough oxygen.
“I wanted to host some kind of event to raise money for the American Heart Association,” said LaPlante.
After writing her senior project research paper on nonprofits, LaPlante said she learned that one of the main things the American Heart Association does is provide funds directly to research.
LaPlante brainstormed with her English teacher on ideas to go along with raising money, and she came up with a restaurant tasting event.
The tasting, which is titled “Heart of North Smithfield,” will take place on March 24 at North Smithfield High School from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and feature numerous restaurants in the community with live music. Tickets to attend the event are $25, and all the proceeds will go directly to the American Heart Association.
“I have a few very new and smaller restaurants, and I am eager for them to get the attention they deserve,” LaPlante said.
Some old favorites will also be included, such as Tavern 6 two 1, Gators Pub, Wright’s Dairy Farm, Wise Guys Deli, and Dave’s Market. All restaurants will provide a portion of their best dish along with a raffle of a gift card.
LaPlante said the hardest part of the project was getting enough restaurants to commit to the tasting as she knows it’s hard for restaurants to donate a lot of free food.
“The restaurants that are coming have been great,” she said.
In addition to being a full-time student, LaPlante is a competitive cheerleader and a nanny to two little girls. When she graduates, she said she hopes to work in the medical field to be a labor and delivery physician assistant, and next year she will be going to the Community College of Rhode Island for diagnostic medical sonography.
To purchase tickets for the event, find a link with the event’s Instagram page, @tasteofNorthSmithfield.
