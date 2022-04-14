NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Parks and Recreation Commission met on Wednesday, April 6 to discuss where they stand, in this space in between winter weather and consistently sunny days.
- The community garden at Halliwell is doubling in size, Ann Lilley told the commission. They will be adding a second garden down by where the old swing set was, in order to be away from the old buildings when they’re eventually demolished. Water for the garden will come from a tapped fire hydrant, and cow manure and compost have been deposited at the site. Additionally, the new garden will need two fences, not just one, because of its easier access to deer.
- Open house dates for those interested in joining the garden will be forthcoming, one on the weekend and one on a weeknight. After that, the gardeners will start scheduling work parties to build materials. Early spring plants such as peas, cabbage, lettuce, and beets will be ready to go into the ground of the first garden in the next week or two.
- Recreational sports in town are getting back into full swing, and everything is in order. The North Smithfield Little League has grown, according to Kate Pasquariello, program coordinator for North Smithfield Parks and Recreation, to fielding 17 teams with two junior teams. The softball program is also back in full force.
- Tennis is also coming back again, (hopefully, but not yet confirmed) for both children and adults. There are also rumblings about getting pickle ball up and running.
- The commission is exploring a collaboration with the NS Art Committee on the annual Artisans Fair, which typically takes place the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
The next Parks and Recreation Commission meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4.
