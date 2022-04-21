NORTH SMITHFIELD – At the Conservation Commission meeting of April 14, commission member Kayla Masse proposed a list of ethical guidelines the commission may consider when putting together hunting regulations on town land going forward. These are measures she’s suggesting in order to give the town and commission a better understanding and relationship with those who would be hunting on town property.
Masse’s drafted ethical guidelines include: obey all laws, respect any houses and the land, respect others, fully use the animal you harvest, make it a clean harvest, respect size limits put in place by the commission (which includes passing on small deer when they come by), study the area you hunt, and know the herd.
Although the topic wasn’t explored in-depth at the April 14 meeting, Chairman Jonathan DePault said he would review the guidelines and restate them in more formal language.
Masse, an avid duck hunter and someone who can identify deer in the North Smithfield herd by their markings, and sometimes their behavior, too, told The Breeze that she once happened upon a poacher on North Smithfield land.
“He had taken a breeder doe,” she said, one that she had been watching for a while. The Rhode Department of Environmental Management was called, they seized the doe, and the poacher lost his tags for the season. If someone is caught poaching twice, they can be arrested, she noted.
Masse said she has her own personal ethics that consider the herd, not just the harvest, when she’s hunting. She said she doesn’t see any reason to take a doe with two small fawns when the hunter could wait a season until that same doe isn’t reproducing at peak anymore. She said she also disagrees with the idea that because a herd is small, a hunter should take anything they see. To Masse, the herd should only be thinned if it makes conservational sense to do so. Some years, if the herd is too small, there won’t be any harvesting done, Masse noted.
Not all members of the commission or community feel the same way that she does about hunting, Masse told The Breeze in an interview. Some believe that harvesting should be completely open to any animal of any size, and permissions should be determined via lottery. Masse said she believes that if the hunting permissions were opened up into a lottery system, there wouldn’t be a safe enough way to guarantee those who won permission would respect the herd, the land, and regulations.
“A lottery would make it hunting, not conservation,” she said.
Currently, there are three residents who have been “grandfathered in” to the hunting permissions given by the town for the 69 acres at Cedar Swamp, the majority of which is made up of wetlands. Masse told The Breeze that given the size of the deer herd in North Smithfield and amount of land available, three people is a safe and reasonable number of slots for that property. Down the line, more slots may open up when the 10 acres on Monica’s Garden and 40 acres of Booth Pond have been surveyed, and after the commission has a better idea of the herd count and how many people can hunt there safely.
According to Masse, there is a pause on any further permission approvals until the commission has formed new bylaws and hunting regulations have been put down in writing. Until further bureaucratic action is taken, though, questions around ethical regulations and the permission process will remain in discussion.
“As long as it’s done before the fall, we could get the ball rolling and hunt by this year or next year,” she said.
The Conservation Commission has been trying to get its footing since the end of 2019, when the entire commission resigned over feelings of not being appreciated by the town. The mass resignation was influenced by a lack of timely reappointments and tension between previous Town Administrator Gary Ezovski and then-Chairman Paul Soares and some members of the commission.
In early 2020, new members were appointed to the commission, but some left when COVID-19 broke out. Though Soares adopted a set of regulations at some point during his 14-year tenure on the board, including a purpose for the commission, some members of the current board are still seeking statutory direction from the Town Council.
In the meantime, Masse said she will continue to watch the herd, assess its need for thinning, its general health, and work toward healthy conservation so that her 5-year-old daughter can hunt in North Smithfield when she gets older.
“I was taught how to hunt this land by my father, and I’m teaching my daughter how to hunt and take care of it too,” she said.
