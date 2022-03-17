NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Conservation Commission is ready to shake off a rocky start, and members want to begin by submitting bylaws to the Town Council for comment and approval.
The commission managed to hold two meetings or so before COVID-19 broke out, according to Chairman Jonathan Depault, and there was an exodus of people from the commission who felt unable to keep up with the group for one reason or another. Aside from the early confusion and panic surrounding the pandemic and virus transmission, some weren’t up to the task of converting to virtual meetings, he said.
“By conducting research and study of environmental impacts to natural resources such as wetlands, woodlands, open areas and streams,” the commission’s online purpose states, “the commission seeks to be an active agent in the municipal planning process as it relates to the town’s growth as embodied in its Comprehensive Plan.”
It continues on, saying that it may suggest changes to the town for “preservation of the town’s natural, historic, aesthetic and cultural treasures that affect the town and its future and well-being.”
“We’re working with diminished numbers,” Depault told The Breeze at a March 9 meeting. Although four committee members had shown up, they did not have a quorum and could not take action on agenda items requiring a vote.
The Conservation Commission acts as a nature-oriented counterbalance to development in North Smithfield. This means that as solar farms continue to crop up and other development projects get the greenlight from municipal officials, the commission acts to make sure that wildlife habitats are maintained or to somehow find alternatives elsewhere. This could look like installing duck boxes or making sure that if a development includes a fence, it’s high enough off the ground for wildlife to pass under.
Commission member Kayla Masse added that they also consider situations such as when the deer population grows beyond ecological sustainability. The commission’s job is to make sure that if there is a deer cull, it’s for conservation purposes rather than solely harvesting animals for meat.
Without keeping an eye on maintaining habitats, Masse said, the community sees situations where coyotes end up under porches and other similar issues.
Members of the commission say they will be moving forward with acquiring bylaws for organizational structure in the coming months.
