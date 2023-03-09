NORTH SMITHFIELD – Hiring a grant writer is a move that will pay for itself many times over, North Smithfield Town Council members heard on Monday, agreeing that this move will change the game for a town that has at times struggled to get things done.
Councilor John Beauregard introduced Lisa Andoscia of Rosewood Consulting, highlighting a recent Breeze article on Andoscia’s successes in North Providence and other communities.
Andoscia said it was wonderful to be back in her hometown, telling council members that every municipality is unique, having different needs in securing grants. She told them that a large share of her success is based on customizing grants to make them stand out from the crowd.
Asked by Beauregard how much the town could expect in return for a $5,000-per-month retainer for her services, Andoscia said to expect back at least $1 million back annually, telling them she relies on years of relationships developed over 20 years on both the state and federal level in doing her work.
The council asked Andoscia to submit an official proposal so they can vote on it officially next month, but all members appeared to support hiring her.
Council President Kim Alves said North Smithfield wasn’t even among the communities to win Take It Outside grants supporting businesses during the pandemic, noting that the town was virtually alone in that.
Alves asked about how Andoscia is able to work with multiple communities and not work against one or another on the same grants. Andoscia responded that every town’s needs are unique and every grant application is customized to meet those needs. There is a lot of money available from many different agencies and organizations that many people never even think about, she said.
She added that she’s always forwarding opportunities based on deadlines, priorities, and best matches for a community. As an example, she mentioned the town’s “very successful” acquisition of a $4 million congressional grant for a new community center and the match that’s required as part of that. The town could apply for Community Development Block Grant funds as part of that match, she said, helping to satisfy its share.
Andoscia mentioned recreational grants coming available in August or September, saying a grant to develop open space at the former Halliwell School “would be a very strong submittal.”
Councilor Paulette Hamilton asked about whether the town would know in advance about grant applications and about grant management, saying she doesn’t want to see the town obligated to financial liabilities or too excessive legwork. Andoscia responded that everything would be known in advance. Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski said a staff member would be responsible for implementation and daily operational planning based on which department it relates to, and Andoscia said she would give any guidance needed to those staff members.
She said her $5,000 monthly fee includes all costs, including traveling to meet with federal officials. She said officials will never hear her say that a request is outside the scope of what she does.
Based on the return on investment here, said Zwolenski, this is an easy decision.
Councilor Doug Osier also agreed that the return of investment makes sense, and though it’s true that those who live in North Smithfield know the town best, those workers are often stretched thin. Osier said the town needs to combine longer-term planning with sustainability.
Hamilton agreed, saying it’s not just about getting grants based on money available, but prioritizing needs and weighing impacts.
But at the same time, responded Beauregard, it will also be good to have an expert such as Andoscia telling officials about money they might not know about, including for sidewalks, streetlights, and other initiatives.
Andoscia said there is also a lot of money available on issues related to food insecurity and rent relief. Climate resiliency will also see big funding going forward, covering paving, storm runoff, and other aging infrastructure.
Thinking out of the box could mean acquiring money to add Wi-Fi to athletic fields where working parents spend so much time, Andoscia said.
Town also moves on Halliwell
Jeff Porter, of the Halliwell Review Committee, approached the council Monday to ask for multiple approvals, including finally moving forward with the master planning process at the former Halliwell School, so “when we do go for a grant, we can actually get some money for it.”
Porter expressed frustration at how long this process has taken, and also that the council was so quickly willing to spend $20,000 on a grant writer through the end of the fiscal year when he and his committee have been asking for money for so long. He said he was also frustrated to hear about an open space grant, which would be fine if that’s what officials choose, but that would negate everything they’ve been trying to do with long-term planning for the site.
Beauregard said he respects Porter greatly, but he wouldn’t have agreed to spend $75,000 for a study by Weston and Sampson previously if he had known the committee would be coming back asking for $120,000 more. He said nothing can be done as long as the Halliwell buildings are still standing, so the town should hold off on anything until they’re down and officials can agree on what should be done at the site.
Porter responded by asking Beauregard if he remembers the “next steps memo” from Weston and Sampson, recommending moving forward with master planning, which the Halliwell Committee echoed in its own recommendation.
All agreed Monday with Porter’s assertion that the $4 million grant for a community center at Scouters Hall is the “major elephant” thrown into the mix. He said he still sees the Halliwell site as a vibrant place for not only North Smithfield residents, but all of northern Rhode Island to enjoy.
Responding to Hamilton’s question, he said he sees the master planning process as a more narrow version of the comprehensive plan for the parcel, and what it could be five, 10, 15, or 20 years from now. Planning opens doors on grants, budgeting, and other processes.
Porter said the $1.2 million demolition of the Halliwell buildings and master planning are separate processes that can run concurrently.
Osier said the town has been engaged in conversations on this long enough and it should be allowed to move forward. In addition to a lack of long-term planning, he said the town also has a history of not acknowledging committees and the work they put in.
Councilors assured Porter that they appreciate the work done by the Halliwell Committee.
Hamilton made the motion to take half of the money needed toward the $120,000 from a $384,000 Halliwell bond as a start, and the council voted 4-1 in favor, with Beauregard opposed.
Beauregard later proposed using $1 million from the town’s unassigned fund balance to take down the Halliwell buildings and then replace that money over five or 10 years to avoid impacting the tax levy. He said the liability of leaving the buildings up far exceeds the cost of taking them down.
“If someone gets hurt down there, we’re going to wish it only cost us $1 million,” he said. Beauregard made a successful motion to propose an amendment to the budget to fund the demolition using fund balance.
Councilors agree that HR manager needed
Council President Alves proposed the addition of a new human resources manager in town based on some of the events that have transpired, and after some debate about whether the position is needed, other members agreed, forwarding a recommendation to the town’s budget committee.
Alves said she feels the position is needed and could have been useful in light of some recent events, saying the position would be responsible for a whole host of tasks, including trainings, compliance measures, performance reviews, salaries, and handling employee relation issues. She said they could even do wage surveys of other communities at budget season to see how North Smithfield is comparing to them.
Alves said she feels strongly that the HR manager is needed for employees to be able to report issues as needed.
Beauregard initially said he doesn’t favor adding another salary and benefits, but after hearing about some of the tasks the employee would complete, said he changed his mind.
I could not find a website for this business except an outdated Facebook page. I would like to know how many people work for this firm, how many days each month is she going to dedicate to North Smithfield. How many other clients does she have so North Smithfield will get priority because it appears this is a business of one person. Also did we submit an RFP to procure this consultant as is required? Lots of red flags on this expenditure.
