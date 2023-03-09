Lisa Andoscia
Buy Now

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Hiring a grant writer is a move that will pay for itself many times over, North Smithfield Town Council members heard on Monday, agreeing that this move will change the game for a town that has at times struggled to get things done.

Councilor John Beauregard introduced Lisa Andoscia of Rosewood Consulting, highlighting a recent Breeze article on Andoscia’s successes in North Providence and other communities.

Tags

(1) comment

Tom Devito
Tom Devito

I could not find a website for this business except an outdated Facebook page. I would like to know how many people work for this firm, how many days each month is she going to dedicate to North Smithfield. How many other clients does she have so North Smithfield will get priority because it appears this is a business of one person. Also did we submit an RFP to procure this consultant as is required? Lots of red flags on this expenditure.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.