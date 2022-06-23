NORTH SMITHFIELD – The public hearing on the proposed town budget on Wednesday, June 15, featured a lengthy discussion from residents and leaders across town departments.
Fire Chief David Chartier appealed to the Town Council to take a look at the fire department’s proposed operational and capital budget.
“For several months I’ve come before the council about staffing issues that we’re having and continue to have. I noticed in the budget that there’s no appropriation for any funding for any kind of staffing increase for the fire department,” Chartier started. He informed the council that as of June 15, North Smithfield Fire and Rescue had responded to 1,010 EMS calls, and they’ve called in for mutual aid rescues 162 times in 5.5 months.
Council President John Beauregard said that staff increases were not off the table.
Chartier also said that he noticed that a new generator was cut from the capital budget, a cost of $42,500.
“The preventative maintenance people have told me that if there was a significant failure for one of them, they probably will not be able to get the parts to replace it,” Chartier said, further explaining that if a generator is broken at Station 1 where the dispatcher is, they will not be able to answer calls or even open the doors to get trucks out.
Police Chief Tim Lafferty described similar needs in the police department’s operation and capital budgets.
“We’re up to 7,600 calls to service and we’re halfway through the year,” Lafferty pointed out. He proposed to add another officer to the force, which would bring up their sworn officers to 27.
Lafferty also pointed out that about three years ago, when School Resource Officers were implemented in the town, the two SROs were taken from the patrol division and never replenished.
“We’re really down three officers. We were down one that’s going into the academy in August, and we’ve been down two patrol officers for three-plus years,” Lafferty said. He said that he’d like to backfill those positions through the next few years until they reach full power.
Lafferty also changed his capital request to reflect the fact that he will be working with the Public Works Department to try and get a decommissioned truck from the highway division. Lafferty said that it would be designated to hold equipment, it wouldn’t be responding to “volume, code-three response calls.”
North Smithfield resident Michael Clifford interjected throughout the hearing, and brought up questions of spending in the police department. He specifically asked questions about overtime being distributed through the police department, which Lafferty attributed to problems with staffing.
“You take manpower off the patrol division, it creates issues, okay? When you have a person leave to another department, it causes issues. There’s only two academies a year now. The time lapse between the hiring process, which no one’s coming out for these jobs, from the time you put them through training, they go through the academy, they go through FTO, and they have to be passed to take a shift and be a patrol officer is a long amount of time. So they’re not excuses, they’re answers to a question,” Lafferty explained.
School Superintendent Michael St. Jean told the council that they’re lowering their 2.9 percent proposed increase from January down to 2.2 percent. That increase would be $464,000 and would help to cover the average obligated contractual raise of 2 percent.
Despite lowering their proposed budget, St. Jean also went over other increased costs in the district. When they drafted their proposed budget in December and January, bus fuel was averaging $3.50 per gallon. By May, the rate was $5.42 per gallon. At an anticipated use of 31,000 gallons over the year, they have a shortfall of $60,000 based on the price of fuel in May and they’re unsure where that will land, St. Jean said.
The September rate for heating oil was $2.18 per gallon. By May it was $4.34 per gallon for a 100 percent increase. The proposed budget was $193,000, but based on projections they’ll have a shortfall of $140,000.
“It continues – propane, electrical, you get the idea,” St. Jean said. Despite the inflationary pressures that they’re facing, they did reduce their ask, he pointed out.
Jean Meo, vice-chair of the School Committee, made the point that COVID sent the schools backwards and that a 1 percent increase will “in no way meet our needs.”
Beauregard asked for an example of what would happen if the school didn’t get their 2 percent increase.
St. Jean responded that they’d likely have to move classes to the 28-student maximum at the kindergarten and early elementary levels, but that they can’t reduce staff at any other level. Councilor Paul Vadenais pointed out that if any students come to the district at a 28-student class maximum, they will have to add another teacher anyway.
Councilor Stephen Corriveau read aloud a letter on behalf of Jeffrey Porter, chairman of the Halliwell Review Committee, reaffirming a previously-stated concern regarding the reduction of the committee’s funding for a master plan. Porter’s letter requested a $120,000 line item for a master plan, as well as a $30,000 allocation for a necessary survey of the property.
Director of Public Works Ray Pendergast requested that the $16,500 he allocated for drainage work be restored from the proposed $10,000. He also explained the proposed increase in trash collection came from inflation increases.
“There are a couple of line items that I have no control over, it’s contractual, and it’s going to be a hit on my highway budget,” Pendergast explained.
He also let the council know that Public Works will need to purchase a new street sweeper in the next year or two. Additionally, Pendergast said that this year he’ll be asking a grant writer to secure playground equipment for Pacheco Park, and informed the council that if they don’t get it then he’ll be asking for funding for the equipment from the council next year.
Clifford concluded the hearing by suggesting that putting $100,000 aside for the acquisition of land was “going to extremes” with over $7 million in the fund balance. He also suggested that a full-time grant writer is not necessary for the town, and that in-service training for grant writing with a financial incentive is more effective for the town. Clifford also suggested that setting aside money for economic development in the town is not necessary until there is a plan in advance for its allocation.
The problem with the budget is that the people asking for money have zero training in finance and how to manage a budget. After looking at the budget I could easily find 10% in savings in most departments and at least 20% in the school department. The school department consistently runs a sizable surplus every year so I would just reduce the increase to have a more accurate budget. A budget is meant as a guide to keep spending on tract and should be forecasted as close to reality as possible. Also, a budget should not be use it or lose it. These are all concepts taught to financially trained professionals. For example, Councilor Paul Vadenais comment “students come to the district at a 28-student class maximum, they will have to add another teacher anyway” is fiscally irresponsible. We should be accepting the known calculated risk because the alternative is to have to a class way under sized at 14 students at an additional cost of $150,000 - $200,000. Most of the comments in the article show a lack of fiscal responsibility to the hard-earned money of the taxpayers. Hold on to your wallets!
