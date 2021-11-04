NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Planning Board last week recommended approval of an application from MTR Guns and Ammo for a new indoor shooting range. The board also approved a master plan for Slater Court’s major subdivision.
As previously reported, Bob Houle, owner of MTR Guns and Ammo in North Smithfield, proposed putting an addition onto his store and turn part of it into an indoor shooting range.
His store, located on Quaker Highway, currently has an odd shape to the back of the building, where he has a machine shop. Houle said he is planning on putting the indoor shooting range where his machine shop currently is, but he needs to square off the back of the building to put it in.
Houle said he is working with an architect to put together plans of what they want to do. He said he is working with a company that builds shooting ranges.
“This company I have is out of Utah and they build shooting ranges all over the world,” Houle said. “The guy that is building the range is going to fly out from Utah and put a presentation on for the Zoning Board.”
Planning Board Chairman Gary Palardy made a motion to make a positive recommendation to the Zoning Board, recommending a variance for setbacks and a special use permit, which Houle will also need. Planning Board members passed the motion unanimously.
Palardy made another motion to approve the plan administratively so that the preliminary plan would be sent to the new town planner who is being hired.
The Planning Board declined to approve an application for Slater Court’s major subdivision.
The Slater Court application proposes to build six two-bedroom duplex condo units, for a total of 12 units, that will be a small retirement community.
The Slater Court application did not include comments from North Smithfield town department heads, which are needed to certify the application as complete. Planning Board Member Jeffrey Porter said he had noticed that the application did not include the comments and then looked into the matter.
“There’s a section in the subdivision regulations that says all comments from town departments shall be solicited by the applicant, so if the applicant hasn’t provided them, it’s clearly laid out that it’s their responsibility to get the comments,” Porter said. “So my impression is that, because those are absent from this application, that it’s not complete and I would say that we don’t certify it complete at this time.”
Palardy said he agreed with Porter and he wanted the application to include more research and information for the Planning Board.
Porter made a motion to certify the application incomplete, and members unanimously agreed.
