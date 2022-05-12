NORTH SMITHFIELD – The town of North Smithfield will be conducting reclamation and resurfacing improvements to several town-maintained roads this coming season.
The roads identified for repair are:
• 543 Woonsocket Hill Road to 825 Woonsocket Hill Road;
• Highpoint Drive;
• Circle Drive;
• Rainbow Lane;
• Roselawn Avenue;
• Antaya Drive;
• The area of 80 Sayles Hill Road;
• And Pound Hill Road, from Pine Hill Road to approximately 1762 Pound Hill Road.
The road segments were identified by supervisors from the Highway Division utilizing the 2014 Pavement Management Study for the Town-wide Road and Drainage Analysis Improvement Plan.
The town and Pare Corporation, hired by the town for professional consulting engineering services for the 2022-2023 town-wide roadway improvements, went out to bid for the project and will be presenting a recommendation to the Town Council on May 16.
Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski told The Breeze that he would like to acknowledge Director of Public Works Ray Pendergast for facilitating the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.