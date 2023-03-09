NORTH SMITHFIELD – An emerging new artist from North Smithfield will be releasing his first single on Friday, March 24.
Evan Freiberger, who goes by the name of “Evan Slays,” said he grew up surrounded by music, specifically 1980s pop icons such as Phil Collins or country stars such as Alan Jackson and Shania Twain.
Born and raised in North Smithfield, and a graduate of North Smithfield High School in 2019, Freiberger is studying at Berklee College of Music.
“My older brother and I were both always either listening to music or singing along to the radio,” he told The Valley Breeze.
According to Freiberger, his father was also a great singer. All of his life, he said, there wasn’t a possible reality in which he wouldn’t try to chase his dream of being a famous musician.
“I feel a strong sense of support from my family to make them proud and continue not only the dream that once belonged to my father, but the dream that my younger self always had of being a rockstar,” he said.
The single, which is titled “Too Hot to Be This Heated,” is an anthem Freiberger says he wishes his 18-year-old self had access to. The song is based on a number of romantic situations in which he wasn’t treated well.
“The lyrics are a reminder to always love yourself first, to know your worth, and to never allow disrespect from a romantic partner,” he said.
The process of finding who he wants to be as an artist, and also who he wants to be a person, has been a formative experience, he said. He named Lady Gaga as one of the inspirations he immediately fell in love with, and said since discovering his identity he has become more confident within himself, which is reflected in sound and his image, whether it be through the vulnerability and truth to his lyrics, or through wearing certain clothes and makeup.
“I want my music to be accessible, inclusive, and celebratory for all of my listeners, as that is simply what I stand for as a human being,” he said.
Freiberger said the writing and producing process of creating a single has been an incredible and rewarding experience. There were challenges, including writer’s block and conflicting ideas with his co-writer and producer, fellow Berklee student Harry Scutt.
“This is also my first real release as a fully-formed artist, so there was a big learning curve in terms of marketing myself and my music,” he said.
Frieberger said that in 10 years, he hopes to be able to represent Rhode Island as a household name and reach audiences at a global level, encouraging “little dreamers in small towns everywhere to never give up on their dreams.”
“We don’t have too many celebrities from our little state, yet we are jam-packed with talent, spirit, and incredible art,” he said.
“A Grammy or two would be nice, too, or maybe just a nomination,” he added.
His single will be available on all major streaming platforms and online music retailers on March 24. Freiberger said he hopes a music video will accompany the release, so follow his instagram @evan.slays for updates.
“I am hoping this song will be a perfect soundtrack to your wild nights out, summer drives to the beach, or kitchen-set dance parties with your friends, and that it will act as a reminder to always love yourself and protect your energy,” he said.
