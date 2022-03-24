NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield revaluation for 2021 concluded at the end of last year, and even a few Town Council members had to appeal their results with Northeast Revaluation, a third-party business the town employs for their services.
Revaluations occur every three years, and serve as a way to determine current market values of the property in a municipality, Jennifer St. George, North Smithfield tax assessor, reported to the Town Council.
Overall, St. George reported, North Smithfield gained an average value of 17 percent, with 3,000 properties increasing by an amount greater than 10 percent. On average, single family homes went up 22 percent, 2-5 family homes went up 26 percent, and commercial properties increased by 7 percent.
At the council meeting, Art Bassett, North Smithfield homeowner, spoke in comment about the revaluation process and how many new or unknowing homeowners may not know to appeal their revaluation. Bassett told the council that it’s his personal policy to always challenge his revaluation, just to know why the value of his home increased.
He also spoke to how difficult it is to readily find explanations of changes in value, both within the town structure and NEReval. Bassett reported that once his appeal was complete and his taxes adjusted, he would annually save nearly $800 in taxes. He reported a lack of transparency from NEReval, and said that it was quite a process to get clear answers.
Councilman Stephen Corriveau empathized with others’ remarks, and said that his revaluation reported a total of 11 bathrooms in his home. Unless he had explicitly requested someone to come into the home to perform the appeal, he said, he didn’t think they would have come out to check.
Councilwoman Claire O’Hara also reported inconsistencies in her revaluation and her home, specifically with the number of bathrooms.
“It’s NEReval, the company we hired. Personally, I don’t think they do a good job. I don’t think that we’re getting what we should be getting from them, and that’s the issue: the performance from NEReval,” Councilman Paul Vadenais said.
Allan Booth, who consults on real estate for St. George and has served as interim tax assessor in North Smithfield twice, spoke up at the meeting to answer more detailed questions about the revaluation process. He explained that parts of a house may be more or less valuable over the span of three years, depending on market desirability. For example, if two properties are the same in square footage but one has two bathrooms and the other has four, the four bathroom home may be valued higher than the two bathroom home.
Booth also said that assessments vary widely. “There are so many moving parts,” he said. He gave many examples, one of which was that if an owner didn’t allow an assessor in their home for ten years, and then the property sold and the new home was assessed internally, it may greatly sway the outcome of the revaluation.
The North Smithfield 2021 property revaluation ended in Dec. 2021, and residents have until Friday, March 25 to appeal their results with Northeast Revaluation. After that date, residents must reach out directly to the town tax assessor directly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.