NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield School Committee will pursue alternative means for expanding the parking lot at the Paul Joyce Athletic Complex other than as part of an agreement with Green Energy to host solar canopies.

“As much as I like the thought of the solar and the canopy, I do have concerns of the longevity of it,” said Supt. Michael St. Jean during a School Committee meeting on Tuesday. He added that he had inquired with another company about clearing trees and adding 60 additional parking spaces, and it is very possible for the schools to pursue an expansion project on their own with a possible 35 percent reimbursement and a cost of $140,000.

