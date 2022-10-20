NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield School Committee will pursue alternative means for expanding the parking lot at the Paul Joyce Athletic Complex other than as part of an agreement with Green Energy to host solar canopies.
“As much as I like the thought of the solar and the canopy, I do have concerns of the longevity of it,” said Supt. Michael St. Jean during a School Committee meeting on Tuesday. He added that he had inquired with another company about clearing trees and adding 60 additional parking spaces, and it is very possible for the schools to pursue an expansion project on their own with a possible 35 percent reimbursement and a cost of $140,000.
St. Jean had discussed the proposed solar project with other officials who said they would need to go to the Zoning Board for approval and hire an engineering firm to create bid specifications.
“I think our ultimate goal was the 60 parking spaces, I think it’s clear from our last meeting that we did have concerns and issues with it,” said committee member Jean Meo.
Member James Lombardi suggested that the administration go out to bid and come back with numbers, as there is also lighting and the exits to be considered.
Also Tuesday, Matthew Tek, of the North Smithfield Athletic Association, presented a proposal in which donations would be requested at the entrance of athletic games this year that would ultimately benefit the student-athletes.
Tek said it would be a trial run. At the end of the year, the NSAA will put together a report of revenue and game management to see how they have benefited from the donations in deciding whether or not they want to continue with the plan. The committee approved of the move.
Elliot Hopkins, director of student leadership at North Smithfield High School, recently made a presentation on hazing and sportsmanship, and Supt. St. Jean reported to the committee that updated policies and procedures on hazing are 95 percent complete. Policies were updated after allegations of hazing by members of the football team.
He added that though the parent meeting was sparsely attended, they had great feedback from people who say they hope Hopkins presents yearly. He said the conversation was riveting.
“I had folks recommend that he comes back to meet with every athlete and parents to make it a continuation, not particularly for the hazing but for sportsmanship and brotherhood,” said St. Jean.
St. Jean also updated the committee regarding the recently proposed virtual snow days, saying a recent survey went to parents in which 80 percent of them were in favor of the move, but it could prove problematic.
“As we are working on the application, one of the RIDE requirements is that there has to be a minimum of three solid hours of online instruction,” said St. Jean. Not all students would not have access to the internet in their homes during that timeframe due to different circumstances, he said, so the committee will send out the survey again with an emphasis on the requirements.
