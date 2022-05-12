NORTH SMITHFIELD – Two North Smithfield seniors, soon-to-be graduates, dedicated their senior year to ensuring the Unity Ball tradition made a comeback from the pandemic. On April 29, Emersyn Champagne and Cassidy Grieves hosted the event at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, which attracted nearly 225 students from Unified high school sports teams around the state.
Organizing the Unity Ball is a tradition upheld by seniors in North Smithfield, who arrange everything from choosing the event napkins to handling fundraising and payments. The prom this year was carnival themed, with games and carnival-esque food for everyone to enjoy.
“It went better than I thought it was going to,” Champagne told The Breeze. “Nothing majorly bad happened. You know, with most proms, there’s always drama, but nothing like that happened.”
The most unexpected factor was that folks who didn’t RSVP showed up, but it wasn’t a problem.
“The more, the better, I guess!” Champagne said. She and Grieves originally estimated 300 attendees, which they later dropped to 200 when RSVPs started to roll in. Champagne estimated that around 225 showed up.
“The energy of the night was wonderful. Everyone was having a great time, everyone was happy,” Champagne said.
There were eight different games, but Champagne reported that corn hole was the most popular, especially with the boys and the coaches that attended. She noted their gratitude for PepsiCo, who donated all the beverages for the night, and My Sons Inflatables out of North Providence, who donated popcorn and cotton candy machine rentals for the night. Landmark Hospital also donated “a couple thousand dollars,” helping ensure that they had enough money to cover the cost of the night.
The planning leading up to this prom-sized event included choosing the theme, games, handling payments and fundraising, making the centerpieces, and securing everyone’s safety. Champagne reflected on how public safety officers came to do a fire inspection on their event, and she and Grieves had to take responsibility for being in charge of 200 people.
“It was just difficult being in school and having to plan this and just life all at the same time, overlapping, but having to make this our number one priority for over a year,” Champagne explained.
Because the two previous Unity Balls were canceled, there was also a curve picking it back up again, Champagne said. The two had to reach out to coaches and seniors who had participated in years past to remind them of the event, and they had to introduce it to younger students who’d never had exposure in the first place. They were grateful for help from a previous student who’d organized the event in past years, she said.
The fact that the ball is over is bittersweet for Champagne, who said that despite all the difficulties planning, she would still go back and do it all again.
“Peer leaders were saying, ‘This prom is so much better than my prom,’ or ‘was so much better than my prom,’” Champagne said.
She chose this event as her senior project because she thought it was a good cause and had heard from others in the past that it’s always a great night. She offered some advice for future seniors who will be planning the Unity Ball: “Sometimes it will suck, but the end reward was so incredibly worth it.”
