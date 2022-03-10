NORTH SMITHFIELD – The sewer system in North Smithfield is going to need some serious care in the next five years, according to Bill Dorry, chairman of the North Smithfield Sewer Commission, at the total price tag of nearly $4 million.
At Monday’s Town Council meeting, Dorry informed the council about the state of the town’s sewer system. This report comes ahead of any major issues, and serves as a starting point to gauge the status of the town pump stations.
“We’re trying to get ahead of any major failures. The system is fairly well maintained, but two of the pump stations are starting to get to the point where they need major overhaul,” Dorry told the council.
Not all pumps are in the same condition, according to the report completed by Wright-Pierce in December, but of the pump stations scattered around town, those at the Pound Hill Road and Branch River locations need to be addressed first. They are the oldest pumps in use, having been built in the late 1970s, and will need significant repairs to be brought into good working order.
Additionally, Dorry told the council that the Belcher Avenue station is performing better than its rated capacity, but will not be able to handle future flow when ongoing developments in the area have been completed. Without change, the pump will come to complete capacity, he said, so they will have to install larger pumps or find a way to divert some of the sewage flow elsewhere.
The Branch River pump will be the most expensive to repair, at $2.2 million, and the Pound Hill Road station follows at nearly $1 million.
“I know it seems like a lot of money, but usually if you don’t do anything and you wait until it starts to fail, then the price tag is even higher and you can’t plan for it, it’s just something you have to pay for,” Dorry said.
Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski confirmed the possibility of allocating funds for the project from the infrastructure bank, adding that he thinks this is something that should be acted on sooner rather than later.
Zwolenski also pointed out that the water and sewer department is very small, with only a few members on the sewer commission, and if they were to consider expansion of human capital in the department, it may help with day-to-day maintenance of the pump stations.
