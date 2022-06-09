NORTH SMITHFIELD – The tennis courts at North Smithfield High School are sporting some new stripes in preparation for pickleball, newly added to the parks and recreation lineup for summer sports.
The first session of the season begins on June 12 and will run through July 4. A second session is expected to begin July 18. Natalie O’Brien, NSHS varsity girls tennis coach, will also be running a youth tennis program for grades 1-9 for the upcoming school year.
Marissa Pitrone, a certified pickleball coach from Smithfield, will be running the pickleball league. She’s a 25-year tennis pro with experience coaching at the collegiate and high school level, and has gotten into pickleball in the past few years. She’s certified through the Professional Pickleball Registry, and a member of USA Pickleball.
Pitrone, who has seen beginners coming through Smithfield’s program, said she expects much of the same for the North Smithfield program. The attraction of pickleball for many, Pitrone said, is that the courts are smaller than tennis courts and always played in doubles matches.
“Anyone can play it,” she said.
Kate Pasquariello, parks and recreation coordinator for North Smithfield, said they’ve had many requests from residents to bring pickleball to town.
“South county has a lot of pickleball tournaments and clinics going on, so I wanted to bring it to northern Rhode Island and start it here,” Pitrone said.
“Great thing about North Smithfield, and I have to say, I think this is super important: they’re getting the lines painted on the courts and we can have maximum participation. There’s going to be two pickleball courts on each court,” she explained. John Beauregard, Town Council president, through his company New England Striping, donated the labor and materials to get the court painted accurately for the pickleball league.
They’re also installing standard pickleball nets, which are lower than regulation tennis nets.
“I’m super excited, I want to make it a lot of fun, you know, play music and introduce the sport to everybody and see where it goes,” Pitrone said.
It’s $50 for the 4-week session. The second session, if all goes well, will begin at the end of July, according to Pasquariello.
All residents need to do is bring their own paddles, which can be found at sporting goods stores, according to Pitrone. Folks should also bring proper footwear and water. Pitrone can be reached at pitrone622@verizon.net for registration details.
