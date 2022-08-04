NORTH SMITHFIELD – A national trend of volunteers being harder to come by is being felt in North Smithfield, where town officials are encouraging more residents to get involved with the important work of helping the town function properly.
There are currently multiple seats on volunteer boards that sit empty and needing to be filled as soon as possible.
Committees with two vacant seats apiece include the Conservation Commission, the Public Art Advisory Committee, and the Sewer Commission.
Committees seeking to fill one seat include the Economic Development Commission, the Historic District Commission, the Parks and Recreation Commission, the Asset Management Commission, and the Budget Committee.
The town is also seeking volunteer members for the Planning Board and Zoning Board.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, reports are that the volunteer rate in the country has dropped off significantly. In a study done by Fidelity Charitable, two out of three volunteers decreased or stopped contributing their time because of the pandemic.
Other reports claim that volunteerism in certain areas has significantly increased as individuals have looked to give back more during a global emergency.
Town Clerk Joanne Buttie told The Breeze she can’t give a clear answer on why there’s such a need for volunteers in North Smithfield right now, saying there could be many factors. She mentioned past members retiring, as well as some members moving out of town.
Failure to achieve the required quorum, or the minimum number of member votes in person during a town meeting, requires meetings to be postponed to a later date, potentially stalling important decisions or feedback for the town if not enough seats are filled.
To find the application to be a part of one of the committees listed, visit www.nsmithfieldri.org under announcements and click for an application. The application can be sent to 83 Greene St., North Smithfield, RI 02896.
