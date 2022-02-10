NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield will continue the town’s 150th incorporation-year celebration this spring, with the long-anticipated sesquicentennial parade to be held in May.
The parade will be a 2-mile loop starting at the Slatersville Plaza, heading east down Victory Highway, turning right down Greene Street and taking a right at North Main. It is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, at 11 a.m., with a potential rain date reserved for the following Saturday, May 14.
At a Parks and Recreation meeting Feb. 2, Kate Pasquariello, program coordinator for the parks and recreation department, along with Richard Keene, co-chairman and president of the North Smithfield Heritage Association, provided an update on parade planning.
“We’re hoping to make it an auspicious celebration,” Pasquariello told The Breeze.
The committee has invited quite a number of organizations from North Smithfield and surrounding area to participate, Keene reported, and while details are still moving and settling into place, the parade will boast numerous marching units, floats, previous town administrators, and fire trucks. Scout Troop 438, an all-girl troop, has committed to walking with the parade, as well as a Revolutionary War militia unit, Irish dancers, and color guards from the North Smithfield emergency services.
“I’m thrilled that we’re doing (it). We’ve got a good committee and people are working hard,” Keene told The Breeze.
North Smithfield was incorporated as a town in 1871, marking its 150th anniversary in 2021. COVID-19 pandemic restrictions made large-scale celebrations difficult, forcing the committee to push the parade back to this spring, more than a year after the kickoff celebration last March.
Keene told The Breeze that they’re hoping the community continues to get involved as planning hits high gear. Organizations interested in a float but need help with a sponsor, or vice-versa, can reach out to Pasquariello at kpasquariello@nsmithfieldri.org.
