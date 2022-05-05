NORTH SMITHFIELD – It’s finally here: the North Smithfield Sesquicentennial Parade will be this Saturday, May 7, starting at 10 a.m.
The 2-mile parade route begins at Slatersville Plaza and travels south down 146A before turning right on Greene St., and then right again on North Main St., to conclude at the starting point.
After a year of delays due to COVID, the town’s 150th incorporation celebration will round itself out with this long-anticipated parade. The procession will include five divisions and feature mayors and town administrators of past and present, marching units, emergency vehicles, classic cars, floats, food trucks, dance troops, local clubs, governmental committees and offices, and more.
On March 23, 1871, the governor of Rhode Island signed a bill that divided the town of Smithfield into Smithfield, Lincoln and North Smithfield, as well as ceding the (then) Smithfield districts of Bernon and Globe to the city of Woonsocket. This incorporated each community into its own municipality, and structured the town of North Smithfield as we know it today. Since then, the community has been growing, building, and sustaining lives in the Blackstone Valley.
At Monday’s City Council meeting in Woonsocket, the council passed a resolution recognizing their municipal neighbor for reaching 150 years and harkening back to a time when northern Rhode Island was known collectively as the “outlands.”
Rain or shine, the show will go on, so make sure to stake out a great spot early. The parade route will close to traffic promptly at 9:45 p.m. Parade participants should look to their organization leader for their specific event directions, but are generally due to their staging area by 8:30 a.m. Reach out to Kate Pasquiarello at kpasquiarello@nsmithfieldri.org with any last minute questions or concerns.
