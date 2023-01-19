NORTH SMITHFIELD – Samuel Turco of North Smithfield says when he became a part of the history and archives master’s program at Keene State College, he knew he wanted to do something local for his internship.

“I had learned a lot about King Philip’s War, which obviously involved a lot of history in Rhode Island, and throughout most of my life, I never really had much of an education on Rhode Island itself,” he said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.