NORTH SMITHFIELD – Samuel Turco of North Smithfield says when he became a part of the history and archives master’s program at Keene State College, he knew he wanted to do something local for his internship.
“I had learned a lot about King Philip’s War, which obviously involved a lot of history in Rhode Island, and throughout most of my life, I never really had much of an education on Rhode Island itself,” he said.
Turco, who was born and raised in North Smithfield, met with Rich Keene, president of the North Smithfield Heritage Association, member Al Menard, and his adviser at Keene, Rodney Obien, to come up with multiple objectives for his internship that would last until April of 2023, work that includes making North Smithfield’s historical archives accessible in person and online.
“One of the main things that we wanted to get done was accessibility,” said Turco.
The North Smithfield High School graduate, who finished his undergraduate work in 2021, said he hopes that with the help of the members of the Heritage Association, they can get local archives set up for the public to access.
“So whether someone is coming in or if they want access remotely, we want to try and get the information that is within the archive available to the public,” he said.
“The archive is meant to preserve history, and we want to make it accessible to not only historians, but also just the everyday person,” he added.
“We’re at the archives almost every day,” said Menard, adding that Turco has been extremely helpful to the Heritage Association in knowing best practices for archiving, including use of scanning and organizing on spreadsheets.
During his undergraduate studies, Turco majored in Holocaust and genocide studies and interned with the Lincoln Archives Project in College Park, Maryland. At some point, he said, he hopes to be able to work for the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.
“I don’t want to say I’m pushing my luck, but I am optimistic,” said Turco of his life goals. He adds that the past couple of weeks working with Menard and Keene have been nothing short of fantastic.
