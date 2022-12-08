Jeopardy!
Host of the show Jeopardy! Ken Jennings with North Smithfield resident Meghan Mello.

 Photo provided by Meghan Mello

NORTH SMITHFIELD – On Tuesday night, North Smithfield’s own Meghan Mello represented her hometown and state as she battled two contestants on the hit television game show, Jeopardy.

Mello had a steep challenge in going up against Cris Pannullo, a New Jersey native who ended up losing his historic 21-game win streak at $748,286 after a come-from-behind win by Andy Tirrell, a political science and international relations professor from San Diego, who won the game with a one-day total of $15,399 after Pannullo shocked fans by missing both a manageable Daily Double and Final Jeopardy. Mello would end up placing third, with a respectable $4,200 after nine correct answers. Her take-home winnings were $1,000.

Pete Godon
Pete Godon

She had 4,200 in the game but doesn't the 2nd place only get $2,000 to take home?

