NORTH SMITHFIELD – On Tuesday night, North Smithfield’s own Meghan Mello represented her hometown and state as she battled two contestants on the hit television game show, Jeopardy.
Mello had a steep challenge in going up against Cris Pannullo, a New Jersey native who ended up losing his historic 21-game win streak at $748,286 after a come-from-behind win by Andy Tirrell, a political science and international relations professor from San Diego, who won the game with a one-day total of $15,399 after Pannullo shocked fans by missing both a manageable Daily Double and Final Jeopardy. Mello would end up placing third, with a respectable $4,200 after nine correct answers. Her take-home winnings were $1,000.
Mello, a native of Burrillville and now a resident of North Smithfield, told The Breeze prior to Tuesday’s appearance that she grew up watching the show, and it was always a lifelong dream to be on it. She currently works as an athletic trainer for Mass General Brigham located in Boston.
“I’ve been taking the audition test every time I’m eligible since I was 18 years old,” she said. This time around, she told The Breeze, it really paid off.
Mello says her time in gymnastics helped her keep calm, but says it was difficult for her to keep quiet about her experience on the show leading up to Tuesday’s showing. She says her entire family, including her husband Joe, are so proud of her accomplishment.
Mello, along with her friends and family, held a viewing party at Adeline’s Speakeasy Kitchen and Bar on Mendon Road where they participate in trivia games on Monday nights.
The test, available online, is titled Jeopardy! Anytime Test, where each contestant over the age of 18 has 15 seconds to answer each of the 50 different questions presented. Once someone takes the test, they are entered into a pool of eligible contestants. Mello said she completed the test multiple times before she ended up getting the call to proceed to the next round. She received an email for a round of auditions where she was given another round of 50 questions, similar to the Anytime Test, that took place via Zoom due to COVID.
“Then I got another call back after that for a second round of auditions, and that involved a pseudo game play, like a Jeopardy board up,” said Mello.
She says the show split them up into three groups where they had to click on a pen that acted as a buzzer and answer the questions in the form of a question, just as is done on the show. Each contestant also shared about themselves and what they like to do for fun.
After getting a call to confirm her availability, Mello was confirmed on the show in October. Filming is done in Culver City, California.
“So it was quite the process, it was about six months from the Anytime Test to the call for the audition,” said Mello.
Mello said that no matter what someone might think of how well they’ll do on the test, they should go ahead and try it.
“You know, anybody should take the test, even if you don’t think you’re going to do well, you should still take the test. You never know what will happen,” she said.
She had 4,200 in the game but doesn't the 2nd place only get $2,000 to take home?
