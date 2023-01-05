Adam Hogue
Adam Hogue was awarded the Nancy Carveval Grant which will be used to purchase books for the classroom. He is pictured with Tricia Kelly who part of the coordinating council.

 Photo Courtesy of Facebook

WOONSOCKET – The Rhode Island Teachers of English Language Learners awarded Adam Hogue, a 4th-grade teacher at Pothier-Citizens’ Memorial Elementary School in Woonsocket, the 2022 recipient of the Nancy Carnevale Grant.

The Nancy Carnevale Grant honors Nancy Carnevale, an English teacher who invested her 38-year career in supporting urban English language learners and their families.

