WOONSOCKET – The Rhode Island Teachers of English Language Learners awarded Adam Hogue, a 4th-grade teacher at Pothier-Citizens’ Memorial Elementary School in Woonsocket, the 2022 recipient of the Nancy Carnevale Grant.
The Nancy Carnevale Grant honors Nancy Carnevale, an English teacher who invested her 38-year career in supporting urban English language learners and their families.
Rhode Island Teachers of English Language Learners, or RITELL, is a non-profit organization for English as a second language and bilingual education professionals in Rhode Island.
Hogue studied elementary education at Keene State College and became an ESL teacher at the Woonsocket schools in 2016. His students in the 4th grade identified many qualities found in Nancy’s passion that exemplified Carnevale’s values of “teaching from the heart.”
The grant Hogue received will be used to purchase a library of books of “Borders, Ancestor Approved: Intertribal Stories for Kids” and “Stamped (for Kids): Racism, Antiracism and You” to read with his class, as well as a single copy of “An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States for Young People” to assist in crafting meaningful lessons for the book.
Principal Melissa Moniz said it was very special for her to hear that Hogue earned the grant as she had previously worked with Carnevale in Central Falls.
“His classroom is amazing to walk into. He really works with the students to create a sense of community,” she said.
“The Nancy Carnevale Grant is a great validation of the kind of work I want to do in my classroom reading unit. It means so much to be awarded the grant to purchase meaningful literature that will help my students become engaged, thoughtful, and motivated readers and members of our community,” said Hogue.
“I think if my students see the power of a good book, they will be challenged to take its lessons off the page and into the world they live in. This grant will help me to realize that vision in my classroom.”
Hogue did not know he received the grant until last Friday, Dec. 30, as Moniz had kept it as a surprise. The students made cards for him, and all 4th-graders gathered in the cafeteria. His wife, parents and administration all came for RITELL’s presentation of the grant.
“It made it feel like I was receiving some big award. RITELL does a great job of recognizing teachers in our state for their work and making a big deal out of what we do as educators,” he said. He added that he loves working atthe school and it meant a lot to see his co-workers go out of their way to surprise him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.