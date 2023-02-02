NORTH SMITHFIELD – Representatives from Narragansett Improvement Co. came to the North Smithfield Planning Board Jan. 26 to ask for a two-year extension on their proposed 270-acre housing development on Douglas Pike. This is the company’s third time asking for an extension on the project.
Attorney Michael Resnick told the board that the need for another extension was due to a settlement between the town and the company that had caused the applicant to conduct an archaeological study on the property. The settlement dates back to 2001, when Narragansett Improvement applied to build housing units on a 200-acre plot of land off Route 7, but was rejected by the Planning Board, and filed the first in what would become a series of lawsuits.
In 2005, the company submitted a larger project, for creation of a 122-unit subdivision. The Planning Board unanimously rejected that proposal as well, relying in part on testimony by archaeologist Frederick Meli, who said he found evidence that a series of stone mounds on the land was a Native American cemetery. Meli would later be found to have false credentials.
The master plan for the 270-acre housing development, which was approved in March of 2019, is set to expire on March 6.
“Pursuant to that settlement agreement, it was an obligation of the applicant to conduct an archaeological study over the 270-acre area, which was done by our consultant SWCA Environmental,” said Resnick.
According to Resnick, the study took significant time, or approximately two years to complete due to the amount of area they had to cover. After finishing the study, Narragansett Improvement reported the results to the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission and received a letter of approval.
“As you can imagine, this is a very large site and there’s going to be a lot of engineering going into it. That is why we’re going to be requesting a two-year extension,” said Resnick. He added that the company is confident that two years would be sufficient time, as they would have to come back to the board with preliminary plans.
Second alternate Planning Board member Cynthia Roberts asked what happens if the Narragansett Tribal Group does not agree with the findings of the study. Town Planner Mark Carruolo told Roberts that the group and their attorney were copied on the report forwarded to the state commission.
“They’ve had ample opportunity to review the letter and the material and voice any objections,” said Carruolo.
Board member Mike Fournier said that if the board was going to grant an extension for the project, they should only do it one year at a time, as there are still many questions and no definitive direction for where the project is going. He said at some point the project needs to be finalized one way or another.
Member Jeff Porter asked Solicitor David Igliozzi if there is anything the board should know before they agreed to the extension. Igliozzi said the settlement was made prior to him becoming solicitor, and that it was a contentious agreement and the board should go forward on granting the extension as the applicant still has good cause to ask for one.
“I just want to make sure that the first line of the specific master plan approval, we do talk about the three soccer fields and how that relates to the conservation aspect of the property,” said Porter, to which Resnick agreed that they would outline the fields with the engineers and the Planning Department going forward.
The board voted 4-0 in favor of the extension, with Lucien Benoit recusing himself from the vote. Cynthia Roberts voted in place of Rich Keene who was not present at the meeting.
