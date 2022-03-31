WOONSOCKET – Five years ago, Roxane Cary, a reading specialist at Hamlet Middle School, decided she could do a lot more to help students’ confidence than gluing their shoes back together with a glue gun.
Cary decided that she would put out a call for new and like-new sneakers to give to her students.
“I had a nephew that loved his sneakers and saw his face every time he got a new pair,” she said, and she posted to Facebook looking for donations. Sen. Melissa Murray made an announcement at a City Council meeting, and donors reached out to Cary wanting to buy new shoes for her closet. “From there, it took off,” she said.
Any student who wants to pick out a pair of sneakers simply has to tell their teacher they would like a pair, and then the teacher will come to Cary with the student. There are at least two pairs for the students to choose from in their size, and then they also take a new pair of socks with them. Cary said she distributes 1-2 pairs a week.
“This closet has also taught my students empathy,” Cary said. “This year I had a student ask me if he could have a pair for the homeless guy that stands on the corner of the Walmart parking lot.”
To Cary, the sneaker closet idea came from a desire to boost student confidence, a New Year’s resolution she had made at the time. As a reading teacher, she noticed a strong correlation between student confidence and how well they did in school. Eventually, she started working with DonorsChoose, an education non-profit helping donors find classroom-based projects to which they’d like to give gifts.
“I saw my students have confidence that they were fitting in with their peers, which led to better academic performance,” Cary said. Erica Jacobsen, a fellow reading teacher, saw the effect these shoes were having on students, and started her own DonorsChoose project based on hygiene products. Cary says that over the years, those products have been distributed to many students as well.
When the pandemic started, Cary had to clean out her classroom. She donated all of the like-new sneakers in her inventory and held onto the new pairs. When everyone came back to school, she said, she felt as though she was “at square one again” with the collection. She went back to her DonorsChoose project with a larger ask than before, and was happily surprised that it gained funding from several people, including Bob Kraft of the New England Patriots.
“My closet then became a closet and a long shelf,” she said.
In 2021, her nephew, the one who had loved sneakers, died suddenly. She would name the closet “Nathaniel ‘T’ Crane Sneaker Closet” in his honor.
“These two projects are just a small example of the amazing things teachers in Woonsocket are doing to enable students to feel more comfortable in school,” Cary said.
