FOSTER – Plans to build a solar array at the former U.S. Army NIKE Control Area site on Theodore Foster Drive are on hold, according to Foster Town Council President Denise DiFranco, after National Grid reported it could not handle the load.
During the Feb. 10 Town Council meeting, DiFranco said National Grid informed solar panel company Kearsarge Energy that it would not be able to accept additional wattage from a new solar array.
DiFranco speculated that Foster is not an energy infrastructure priority for National Grid.
“The state is pushing for everyone to go green. Here we are as a town, we’re trying. National Grid turns around and says sorry, we can’t handle it,” DiFranco said.
DiFranco gave the update to residents, expressing frustration at their attempt to make progress at the NIKE site.
Responding to The Valley Breeze & Observer, Town Planner Michael Antonellis said the scope of the project is likely changing, with a maximum array at 1,999 kW on approximately five acres of panels. The smallest proposed array would be 700 kW on approximately two acres of panels.
Located off Route 101, the NIKE site was used by the Army to store and launch missiles in the late 1950s. The missile sites were constructed in response to Cold War threats in defensive rings around major industrial and urban areas. There are several concrete block buildings on-site, as well as underground missile silos. Currently owned by the Foster School Department, the area contains the hazardous material trichloroethylene, a cleaning and degreasing agent, in the on and off site, according to the Department of Defense.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began extensive on-site cleanup of contaminants from 2013 to 2016, and plans to return to the NIKE site for further decontamination.
Foster-Glocester schools operates its administrative office from the former mess hall.
Antonellis said contaminants from the site were detected in water supply wells on and off site, but he does not believe it will complicate any future ground mounted solar installation since the concern is limited to well water, no soil.
“This project is something the town is actively pursuing. We’re hopeful to get some kind of array on the site within the next year or so,” Antonellis said.
Foster will remain in contact with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regarding the project, Antonellis said.
“So far, there have been no major concerns expressed to the town regarding the project, nevertheless, both agencies will be kept apprised of the development every step of the way,” Antonellis said.
Councilor David Paolino suggested the issue may be that National Grid was recently purchased in March 2021, and is holding off on signing new contracts for now.
Paolino said putting in power lines from the solar array could cost as much as $1 million per mile to accept the project. Short of town funding, he said, that is a big investment for National Grid.
He added that any investment into the solar array is not advisable because the town does not know the actual wattage of a proposed plan. Foster’s final proposed model may not be close to what National Grid eventually accepts, he said.
“What would we plan for?” he said.
Once the dust settles, National Grid may come back to the table to negotiate something.
Councilor Heidi Rogers said she was hopeful the project was not dead in the water, but rather on hold.
Foster resident Lynne Rider said upgrades to the transfer station on Route 102 to accept solar power would be expensive, and most likely National Grid is not in a position to pay for that now.
Resident Amita Rodman called for applying pressure to National Grid, saying the town should not be sidelined because of the small-scale scope Foster is offering. She said the town should continue planning for the project to be prepared for when National Grid is ready to invest in the town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.