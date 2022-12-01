Smithfield High School’s National Honor Society
Members of Smithfield High School’s National Honor Society get ready for the Sentinel’s Holiday Storytelling on Dec. 10. From left, are Braden Crough, Emma Ferraro, Kristen Ryan, Aiden Fair, Sam Sepulveda, Rebecca Lahousse, Sophia Sullivan and Ellorie Corcoran.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

SMITHFIELD – Smithfield High School’s National Honor Society is bringing back Sentinel Holiday Storytelling at the Greenville Village Green this year, with more holiday-themed stories, more treats, and more fun than ever, say members.

NHS President Emma Ferraro said the theme this year is building and connecting the community through literacy, Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Focused on reading holiday stories, the event centers around the main stage where six locals, including town officials, past NHS members, and other town figures, take turns reading stories.

