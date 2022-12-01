Members of Smithfield High School’s National Honor Society get ready for the Sentinel’s Holiday Storytelling on Dec. 10. From left, are Braden Crough, Emma Ferraro, Kristen Ryan, Aiden Fair, Sam Sepulveda, Rebecca Lahousse, Sophia Sullivan and Ellorie Corcoran.
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield High School’s National Honor Society is bringing back Sentinel Holiday Storytelling at the Greenville Village Green this year, with more holiday-themed stories, more treats, and more fun than ever, say members.
NHS President Emma Ferraro said the theme this year is building and connecting the community through literacy, Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Focused on reading holiday stories, the event centers around the main stage where six locals, including town officials, past NHS members, and other town figures, take turns reading stories.
“The event promotes childhood literacy through emphasizing storytelling,” Ferraro said.
Ferraro explained that the Holiday Storytelling began as an NHS outreach program to bring literacy to the community. NHS students read to children four times per week using a virtual platform. In 2020, the NHS decided to bring storytelling in person, and has done so since.
“We want to ensure the art of storytelling does not die,” Ferraro said. “The stories are the main part. We want to make sure kids are being read to.”
This year, with the largest group of NHS students SHS has seen with 72 seniors, they wanted to make the best of their numbers.
“We’re the biggest chapter ever so we’re trying to go bigger than ever,” said Braden Crough of NHS.
Member Rebecca Lahousse said Holiday Storytelling is completely free aside from any food or artwork purchased from vendors. She said local businesses were “extremely generous” and donated snacks to ensure everyone can experience the event regardless of budget.
Donated items include cupcakes from Laura’s Bar and Grille, popcorn from St. Thomas Church, food from the Trap North, and cookies from Jaswell’s Farm. Allison Molis of Jaswell’s is an honorary NHS member this year, and will be reading a book at the event.
“We wanted everything to be free if possible. We want to give everyone in the community the same opportunity to go through,” Lahousse said.
While stories are read, attendees are encouraged to explore the green and surrounding area where there will be food trucks, art vendors, an escape room, performances from SHS’s Chorus, a flash mob dance by Marie K Jennison School of Dance, and more.
The night’s events will overflow into the Anderson Winfield Funeral Home parking lot, said Ferraro, saying owner Thomas Winfield was very helpful and accommodating for the event.
Winfield’s golden retrievers, Teddy, Buddy and Nicky will be at the event, as well as the Police and Fire Department therapy dogs Gracie and Ozzie. There will also be horses, said NHS member Sam Sepulveda.
NHS asks that attendees not bring pets.
“It’s going to be a big night for the town,” Ferraro said.
This year the NHS has organized an escape room called the Holiday Trap, sponsored by the Trap North. Ferraro said Rev. Dante Tavalaro offered the use of the St. Thomas Church for the holiday-themed escape room.
Ferraro said the event will flow from the grand entrance on Church Street, through arts and crafts activities and games, including a life-sized version of Candyland, past the main stage, through vendors and ends with an opportunity to meet Santa and write a Christmas list for him to read.
“Everyone will be dressed up and festive,” said Ferraro, speaking of the NHS students and volunteers.
Safety is a priority for the night, and traffic will be closed on Church Street, and police details will be present, Kristen Ryan of the NHS said. Ryan said they are expecting a larger crowd this year, around 500 to 600 people.
To accommodate everyone, she said there will be parking at Rally Point, Greenville Baptist Church and Rocky’s Hardware.
“There will be parking in all directions with police escorts guiding attendants to the green,” Ryan said.
