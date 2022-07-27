NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Police Department’s version of National Night Out will return after a COVID-caused hiatus, and is planned for next Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Notte Park off Douglas Avenue.

Chief of Police Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. said this is a yearly event that enhances the relationship “between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.”

