NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Police Department’s version of National Night Out will return after a COVID-caused hiatus, and is planned for next Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Notte Park off Douglas Avenue.
Chief of Police Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. said this is a yearly event that enhances the relationship “between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.”
He said it also provides a great opportunity to bring police and residents together under positive circumstances.
All residents are invited for free food, a petting zoo, bounce houses, dunk-a-cop, a police demonstration, and much more.
“This is also a time to better our communication and to build trust with our town’s citizens,” he said. “Each officer is volunteering their own time, which to me shows the dedication and commitment our officers have to serve and protect each of them.”
After two years off due to the pandemic, said Ruggiero, “we are all eager and very excited for this event to take place.”
For the first time in 2018, under new union leadership, local police participated in National Night on a solely volunteer basis, agreeing to be part of it on their own time instead of being paid overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.