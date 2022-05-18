CENTRAL FALLS – Sunday, June 5, marks the return of Blackstone Valley’s National Rivers Day celebration and will be the official grand opening of boating operations at the renovated and reimagined Central Falls Landing, located along the Blackstone River at the corner of Broad Street and Madeira Avenue in Central Falls.
“The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council originated Rivers Day 20 years ago to celebrate our rivers and encourage people to enjoy them,” said Robert Billington, Blackstone Valley Tourism Council president. “After a long break, we are pleased to bring this celebration back, and it will be bigger than ever. Join us to experience the Blackstone River and the region’s newest tourist attraction.”
From noon to 4 p.m. on this day, the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council will be offering a large selection of free activities including abridged trips on The Explorer, opportunities to take a Blackstone River Expeditions kayak or canoe out on the Blackstone River, dragon boat demonstrations with chances for the public to paddle the boats, and ability to learn more about The Samuel Slater, an authentic British Canal Boat.
BVTC Director of Marketing James Toomey added, “We’ve been operating our boats from this location for many years, but it’s never been a more exciting time to welcome guests to Central Falls Landing. With all the activity that’s taking place thanks to the site’s redevelopment, it’s a must-see this summer.”
Central Falls Parks & Recreation will be on site with additional family-friendly activities, and Central Falls Landing restaurants, Sharks Peruvian Cuisine and Royal Chicken, will be passing out free samples throughout the day or visitors can dine al fresco on the riverside deck.
Plus, community partners the Blackstone Watershed Collaborative, RISD, Mystic Aquarium, ZAP50, and others will have informational tables on site to share their knowledge about the local environment, the amazing resources our rivers are, and the history of the area.
“June is National Rivers Month and a time to reflect on all that our rivers provide for us,” states a release. “Blackstone Valley Tourism Council invites the public to come and enjoy these free activities and experience the Blackstone River firsthand to better understand the incredible worth of this natural asset.”
