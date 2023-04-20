CUMBERLAND – A new mural designed to pair with coming water fountains in evoking nature and serenity is planned for the stage overlooking the pond at Diamond Hill Park.
Part of wider hopes to bring more public art to town, artist Angie Gonzalez would be hired to paint the nature scene, complete with hands, a butterfly and blue marbles in tribute to the blue marble trend of expressing gratitude for others as part of a celebration of Earth.
The Town Council was set to vote Wednesday, April 19, to allow Mutter to enter an agreement with Gonzalez, also known by the mural artist name Agonza, who would be paid $14,825 from park improvement funds for the work.
Agonza’s clients have included Providence, the University of Rhode Island, Providence Housing Authority, and Tufts Health. She also created the largest mural in Rhode Island at the Garrahy Family Courthouse in Providence, according to a town resolution authorizing her hire.
The planned artwork’s design is meant to reflect the nurturing that happens between human hands and nature, and how delicately we need to treat nature.
This artwork is a new kind of venture for Cumberland, Mutter told The Breeze, and will be a beautiful addition to the park. The sight of the painting will play well with the sound of water fountains to be installed in the park, said Mutter.
He said it will have a community tie-in with help from local students on the project. The final design came after many variations were considered.
The Breeze reported last October on the mayor’s plan for the mural as part of wider upgrades to the park, including to the stage the mural will be painted on. Mutter has said he’s also open to adding artwork on local electric boxes at major intersections, similar to other communities.
There are many ideas for the park, which later this year will see a new community building replace the old ski lodge, and Mutter said one of them is to add memorial benches to encourage more fishing at the pond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.