New mural

A rendering of the mural coming to the Diamond Hill Park stage.

CUMBERLAND – A new mural designed to pair with coming water fountains in evoking nature and serenity is planned for the stage overlooking the pond at Diamond Hill Park.

Part of wider hopes to bring more public art to town, artist Angie Gonzalez would be hired to paint the nature scene, complete with hands, a butterfly and blue marbles in tribute to the blue marble trend of expressing gratitude for others as part of a celebration of Earth.

