CUMBERLAND – North Cumberland Middle School has four national winners in the National French Exam, Le Grand Concours, an annual competition sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of French for students in grades 1-12.
French teacher Sandra Shaw said she is so proud of how the students did, particularly since they don’t take French every day like so many of their competitors do.
“These kids are unbelievable with what they achieved, I’m so proud of them,” she said.
Here are the NCMS winners in Level O1A of the competition:
• Gold Medal, scoring in the 95th to 99th percentile: Nirupama Bhatt, grade 8. Bhatt also earned the highest score of a public school student in Rhode Island in her category. She was awarded a monetary prize for her achievement by the American Association of Teachers of French RI Chapter.
• Bronze Medal, scoring in the 75th to 80th percentile: Sahasra Yenumula, grade 8, Molly Enestvedt, grade 8, and Evelyn Mumm, grade 7.
Winning honorable mention in the competition were NCMS students Eric Wickersham, grade 8; Layne Rogalski, grade 7; Arjun Dasari, grade 7; Blake Huard, grade 8; Amber Lynn Banner, grade 8; Sienna Tremblay, grade 8; and Emma Figueiredo, grade 8.
Students from all 50 states and abroad compete each year in this competition. It is a written test, where students compete against other students with similar educational backgrounds for prizes. The prizes are based on their scores in their particular category. Students are enrolled by their teachers.
Shaw’s students said they take French for a variety of reasons, including that some projections say that it will be the world’s most-spoken language by 2050, driven in large part by population increases in Africa.
Top-winner Bhatt said she was proud to represent her school so well, saying she sees many benefits to learning such an interesting language as French, including expanding one’s horizons to understand different cultures. She said she dreams of one day traveling to France.
Bronze winner Mumm said she finds it to be a beautiful language, and though she originally intended to learn Spanish, she’s glad she went with French and hopes to use it in her adult life. She said learning a new language is one of the best things you can do for your brain.
Fellow Bronze winners Yenumula and Enestvedt said they were both surprised but very happy to do as well as they did, saying the Le Grand Concours proved very competitive.
Tremblay said she was happy to do as well as she did, especially given the fact that they were only studying every other day. She said she didn’t initially believe learning a language such as French to be overly important, but now sees great value in learning it.
