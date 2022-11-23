CUMBERLAND – A Cumberland mom and “two-time cancer thriver” has taken her ongoing personal trial and turned it into something positive, launching an apparel and accessories line inspired from her story.
Amy Neary was first diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer on Oct. 19, 2019. After an attempted surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, she was referred to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and completed 28 rounds of chemotherapy over two years. In December of last year, she was considered stable and regarded as an “extreme survivor” by her thoracic surgeon.
But in June, after some issues with short-term memory loss, tingling sensations and intermittent pain in her head, doctors discovered a nearly 2-inch tumor pressing on her brain. On July 22, Neary underwent a successful craniotomy and says she currently has her game face on to ﬁght the progression of the disease, beginning chemo again at Dana-Farber to treat a number of smaller brain lesions.
“It’s been a tough road for sure, but despite this I am focusing on all things positive and the things my cancer diagnosis has given me instead of what it has taken away,” she said. “Fighting with gratitude.”
On Sunday, with a launch party at Ravenous Brewing in Cumberland, Neary introduced her new apparel company, Share the Momentum, an endeavor she first envisioned when she was initially diagnosed in 2019, partnering with Cumberland companies including Impact Custom Apparel to do the printing, shipping and fulfillment, Real Big Media, and Ravenous. She’s also working with her friends from HulaFish Creative of North Kingstown.
Neary said Sunday’s event was so moving for her and her family, especially for her children who had been uncertain about it given everything that has happened and how private of a person she is. She said the “sea of people” were an inspiration, and she’s still riding the wave of the incredible experience.
“This town is such a special place,” she said, adding that the word of the day on Sunday was gratitude.
Neary said she doesn’t even drink, but she knew she had to hold her launch event at Ravenous Brewing when she walked in and met the owners. She said she intends to hold an event there each year.
She said she wants to change the perception and stigma around lung cancer, saying even non-smokers such as herself often get it. She said she wants to inspire other people who are going through their own battles, including a little boy recently diagnosed with leukemia.
“It’s been a tough few years for all of us,” she said.
It was incredible to have people come up to her Sunday to tell her they’re going to pray for that boy, she said.
She also plans to pay it forward with a portion of proceeds going to “gifts of unexpected delight” for others, saying she hopes other people feel their own story woven into the apparel.
November is Lung Cancer Awareness month, which most people aren’t even aware of, hence the reason she launched this month around her treatment schedule, she told The Breeze.
“I hope to not only change the face of what lung cancer looks like (anyone with lungs can have lung cancer) but also share a message of hope, strength and shifting fear to courage for anyone facing a battle or difficult challenge in life,” she told The Breeze.
On the company website, www.sharethemomentum.com, Neary describes herself as the founder and “badass two-time cancer thriver.”
There are two main brands:
• Stare Down the Bear, a global movement to awaken an inner strength someone never knew they had.
• And Badass Bravery, with the slogan “Get your game face on” and reminder that everyone has moments in their life when they need to be badass brave.
After her diagnosis and with three young children counting on her, she shared with family that “Facing any battle is like encountering a bear. You’ve got to make yourself bigger than it. And stare it straight between the eyes.” That sentiment tapped into an inner strength Neary said she never knew she had.
“There are moments in your life when you reach a cross road with two choices,” says Neary. “You can curl up on the couch and give up, or you can stand up and fight. I chose to fight, and fight with gratitude. I was going to look at all of the things a cancer diagnosis brought to my life instead of all the things it was taking away. You can’t overcome anything in life with a negative outlook.”
Share the Momentum is a global movement that shares the power of shifting fear to courage. Its apparel, accessories and community focus on hope, inspiration, strength and encouragement for anyone facing a difficult battle or life challenge. A portion of net proceeds will be used to provide Unexpected Delights to others facing their own battle. To learn more visit www.sharethemomentum.com. They are also on Instagram @SharetheMomentum or Facebook at Facebook.com/sharemomentum.
Through Neary’s journey, she says the support she received, the calls, texts, emails and unexpected delight helped keep her focus on all things positive and lifted her to be much bigger than her disease.
“It’s times like these when you realize how wide your circle really is. From day one, family and friends from near and far have shown up and cared for us in ways that are truly immeasurable,” she said. She said cancer coming back a second time shifted her own fear to courage, giving her the momentum to launch the business she first envisioned after her initial diagnosis.
“Thirty-two cycles of chemotherapy and a brain surgery have been very tough, but I continue to fight with gratitude and hope by sharing my story it will empower others to find their own inner strength. My story is lung cancer but we all have hard things we have to face and try to overcome in life.”
The company will only create products that focus on hope, strength and encouragement, but Neary envisions that it will be a platform for people to come together to share their personal stories.
Neary’s message to anyone going through tough times is: “No matter the difficult, unimaginable battle you or a loved one may face, there is strength in community and the mindset of joy, hope, healing, connectivity and giving back. This brand is woven in the philosophy of moving forward and leaning in. In the power of turning a horrible negative into a positive, beautiful mindset, the power of gratitude and believing that where there is an abundance of challenges, there is an abundance of opportunities. Perspective is everything. It’s momentum.”
