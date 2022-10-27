CUMBERLAND – Consideration of a 20-year tax stabilization agreement at the Ann & Hope Mill property, where tax bills would be phased in more slowly over time to make the project more profitable, has been postponed again.
The Cumberland Town Council last week agreed to again put off deliberations on the tax agreement. Mayor Jeff Mutter explained that an additional delay was due to two reasons:
• That officials are working with and negotiating with representatives from Ann & Hope on specifics of the agreement.
• And that the proposal may need enabling legislation from the General Assembly.
The company completing the project, Hartford Holdings has master plan approvals and was seeking the tax treaty as part of that process, but the tax agreement portion was put on hold.
The tax stabilization narrative cites the company’s willingness to invest significant dollars into the vacant property, enhancing the area around it as well, and creating long-term economic benefit to the town and state.
Tax stabilization agreements are used to slow the increase of value for a property even as improvements are made, and are typically put in place for redevelopment projects.
In addition to a delayed schedule of taxes, an early draft of the stabilization agreement calls for building permits to be limited to $35,000 and impact fees to be limited to $100,000.
Hartford Holdings and Premier Development are planning a mix of commercial and residential space, including 241 rental units.
A stabilization agreement has been part of the plan all along, but may have been complicated a bit by rising costs for the 500,000-square-foot project. The Breeze reported last week that a 3.5 percent interest rate on a previous financing agreement expired in August and the rate is now 6 percent, helping bump up costs on the project from about $50 million to more than $60 million.
