CUMBERLAND – After reading a September story on the Historic District Commission’s efforts to document and preserve the town’s 40 or so cemeteries, town resident Mark Cataudella began organizing a neighborhood cleanup of old burial grounds he knew to be in the Womantam Lane/Wampum Trail area.
Coordinating with Joyce Hindle-Koutsogiane of the HDC and the Rhode Island Historical Cemetery Commission, they gathered volunteers on Oct. 29 to get the cemetery cleaned up in time for Veterans Day.
“Hopefully it catches on,” said Cataudella of the effort he hopes will inspire other neighborhoods to come together to preserve their old cemeteries.
The 1700s cemetery, “CU26,” holds the remains of three Revolutionary War veterans and a Colonial War veteran and is known as the Weatherhead Family Lot on Apple Blossom Drive, with an entrance over running brooks and a neighborhood pond known for its winter hockey play.
Listed in local historian Lester Hilton’s synopsis of Cumberland cemeteries as having about 12 burials, Cataudella said it seems to him that there are closer to double that number after volunteers cleared brush, leaves and small trees. The work to clear the grounds made a remarkable difference, said volunteer and longtime resident Darrell Sullivan.
A stone wall, another Cumberland feature the HDC is looking to preserve in town, runs along the back side of the cemetery. Officially state property, the cemetery is accessible through an abutting property owner’s land via an easement.
The headstones are in remarkably good shape, he said, with much of the wording still legible. In addition to Weatherhead family members, Whipples and Grants are also buried here.
The Highway Department also helped out in picking up the brush removed from the area, said Cataudella.
He, Sullivan, Bob Campanelli and other volunteers flagged the stones, including those they weren’t sure about, and will work with state cemetery expert Christine McWilliams to properly identify what they found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.