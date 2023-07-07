LINCOLN – Eric Zuena, of ZDS Architecture & Interiors, says the Lincoln Memorial School is “the perfect location” for affordable housing, despite concerns from neighbors.
Zuena and partners are looking to transform the brick school, which sits at the corner of Lonsdale Avenue and Front Street/Route 123, into 26 affordable housing units.
Once completed, there will be 20 one-bedroom apartments, four two-bedroom apartments, and two studio apartments. Units will range in size from about 260 square feet to 700 square feet.
At the June 28 Planning Board meeting, the public had the chance to weigh in on the Lincoln Memorial School redevelopment. Neighbors voiced worries they have about the project, such as increased traffic, lack of parking, sewer line use, dumpster placement, and the demographics stereotypically associated with affordable housing.
The most frequently cited concerns among those at the meeting were related to traffic and parking.
Paul Marcotte, a resident of Lonsdale Main Street for more than 30 years, said he’s concerned that an influx of traffic and limited parking will “cause another handicap and a bigger problem for everyone that lives on Lonsdale Main Street.”
According to Marcotte, the lot that will be used for the affordable housing parking is often used by people who can’t find street parking.
“If you go by there right now, there’s probably five or six cars from the neighborhood parked in that lot,” he said.
Thomas Davis, another neighbor, echoed Marcotte. He said “There’s no room to park. If you ride by right now, there’s not one parking spot on Lonsdale Main Street.” Davis also said he noticed between five and 10 cars parked in the lot every night.
Marcotte mentioned he is especially concerned about parking during a potential snowstorm. He said that in the past, many of those parked on the street would move to the lot in case of snow. If the lot is filled with cars, Marcotte said the town will not be able to accommodate everyone.
“The plows will have a problem, and people are going to have a problem trying to find anywhere to park,” he said.
A Front Street neighbor said she agrees.
“It’s way too congested. It’s so dangerous on that highway – it’s a highway – And you’re putting more and more traffic here.”
Even though she’s lived there for around 40 years, the neighbor said she has trouble getting in and out of her driveway because there are always cars speeding by. She said last year, a motorist drove through the fence in front of her home, nearly hitting the house, and drove away.
Zuena said he believes these issues are things the community can work together on. He told the board that he hopes future residents will help the efforts to slow down general speeding in the area, and pointed out that since future residents would be coming and going at all different times of day, they won’t contribute to traffic or backups near the red light.
Because of the size of the units, Zuena said he anticipates that anyone who will live in these apartments will have either zero or one car, since the one-bedroom spaces are not large enough to accommodate two people.
Zuena added that they are working with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to get a traffic report for the area.
Longtime resident Cara Grady said she agreed with her neighbors.
“The parking is horrendous, the traffic is terrible, and the sewer line runs behind our houses. It’s very old pipes and that’s going to be an issue,” she said.
Marcotte said he thought the same thing, say the sewer is more than 100 years old and that he’s had to get help from the town on numerous occasions to fix a blocked line. He said he fears that with 26 new residents using the same sewer line, it will become even more blocked.
Town Engineer Leslie Quish assured residents that she is working with Lonsdale Memorial Holdings LLC to optimize sewer usage, and that the town is aware of sewer issues.
Donna Perry, who lives next to the property, said the planned dumpster placement would be directly by her home.
“You want to put waste management right next to my living room?” she said. “I have an objection to that.”
Davis said he is concerned about the dumpster as well.
“That would be a real issue, not just for Donna, that would be a problem for the whole neighborhood,” he said.
Davis added that he believes the dumpster would become a “breeding ground” for pests and vermin, and would also bring an unpleasant smell to the area.
Another unpleasant smell Davis said he is worried about is marijuana.
“With low-income housing, is there protocol for smoking in the building?” he asked. “I’m concerned with that stinky weed you smell everywhere. Twenty-six families coming in, it smells awful.”
Overall, Davis said he thinks affordable housing is a poor use for the building, and said he’d rather an over-55 community be developed instead.
While addressing the concerns, Zuena said he wanted to emphasize out that affordable housing doesn’t mean people are doing drugs or people are living a lesser quality of life than others. “These are people who just need some extra help,” he said.
He explained that some designers at his firm, who make around $70,000 per year, are qualified for affordable housing.
As of now, Zuena told the board and neighbors that he has no intention of altering the proposal, and that he and his team are working hard to make the most of the space while still being considerate of the community.
Ultimately, the Planning Board decided to issue a continuance regarding the preliminary plan to give developers time to address and consider resident concerns. Discussion will resume at the July Planning Board meeting.
