NORTH PROVIDENCE – A Neon Marketplace gas station, restaurant and convenience store is a step closer to being built at the former location of The Fire restaurant after the Planning Board this month granted approval to a conceptual master plan.
The board had previously postponed action as they sought answers to a number of questions, including on planned buffers between the station and nearby residential neighborhood.
The station at 1874 Mineral Spring Ave. will include electric charging stations and a restaurant.
Also at the March 9 meeting, the board approved a preliminary plan for major commercial land development to construct a gas station and food market and tailor shop to replace the former one at 1700 Mineral Spring Ave., at the intersection of Douglas Ave. That project is expected to clean up what is currently a cluttered corner.
Given that it was the more advanced preliminary plan application from developer Thomas Bialek, the board went over the finer details of the plan for 1700 Mineral Spring Ave.
Even if the owners of the new Neon store apply for 24-hour operations in the future, Planning Board member Shane Piche said he wants drive-thru hours to be consistent with other drive-thrus along Mineral Spring Avenue to avoid causing a disturbance in the neighborhood. The board also recommended to the Zoning Board approval of a drive-thru use.
Developers say they haven’t made a decision yet on whether they’ll seek 24-hour service at a later date.
Piche, who is the most vocal of Planning Board members, made the motion and received support for it, placing a condition that the 11 parking spots planned for behind the structure be reduced to eight and that a dumpster be moved, to hopefully add more of a buffer for residents. Much of the discussion focused on how many spots the store will need and what constitutes as a spot with charging stations and gas pump spots in the mix.
Experts for the developers said they took earlier feedback and listened to it, making recommendations to address numerous concerns and lessen the impact of the development through buffer and lighting changes.
Charles Pinto, of nearby 9 Washakie Ave. told the board prior to the vote that he’s worried about the detrimental impacts of this project on a neighborhood his family has lived in for decades. Instead of woods, he said, they’ll be looking at the back of a gas station or a wall.
Pinto said one way to potentially smooth things over with residents and help them stomach it a little bit more, considering that the character of the neighborhood will be impacted so much, is to give them some sort of small tax break.
“Who wants to live behind a gas station?” he said.
With President Biden incentivizing installation of electric charging stations, he said, it’s only fair that residents share in the benefits in some way.
Neighborhood resident Braulio Manacho also spoke against the project, attending his fourth meeting on the topic, again raising many of his objections from previously.
Robert Terino, developer behind the Lyman Lofts in town, spoke in favor of the project, saying this is a “great, great concept” for a substantial property and it’s one other gas stations could try to emulate. Terino said he should know better than anyone, based on the “crazy, crazy people” who contacted them about the Lyman Lofts property, that there are way worse options than this.
Planning Board members say they’re truly hoping that the developers do everything possible to live in harmony with neighbors. Piche noted that there were similar concerns raised about the development of Cumberland Farms in Marieville, but that situation has turned out to be a positive for that neighborhood.
