NORTH PROVIDENCE – Despite a change of heart from Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. in recommending a 24-hour license for Neon Marketplace at 1874 Mineral Spring Ave. on a trial basis, the Town Council has postponed action on granting it.
The council on Sept. 5 sent the matter back to its public safety committee for discussion. Steve Loporchio, chairperson of that committee, mentioned how the proposed permission was unanimously turned down by the committee earlier this year. He said he’d thought until that afternoon that the final agreement was to keep the convenience store and gas station closed from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.
In his letter, Ruggiero said he’s willing to grant a 24-hour license on a six-month trial probationary basis, to be re-evaluated after that, with the store’s drive-thru closed at 11 p.m. daily.
Council President Dino Autiello read the chief’s letter and then said the council would be sending the request back to the subcommittee to give neighbors of Neon a chance to speak on the matter.
The council in January postponed action on the 24-hour license pending more feedback from police.
Autiello this week explained that when the initial proposal was made, Ruggiero opposed the license and councilors continued the matter. Neon’s attorneys asked for it to be reheard at the committee level, he said, and it was voted down.
Now the proposal is being revisited, and though there’s some thinking on one side that the business deserves a shot after seeing the level of investment that’s been made, but the council members who represent the district Neon is located in remain concerned on behalf of their constituents and want them to have a chance to weigh in.
The council president was noncommittal on whether he supports another 24-hour license in a town where such permissions are limited.
“I’m torn on it,” he said. “I want to see if residents speak out. I tend to take the chief’s recommendation, but I want to see why there’s a change. I haven’t received a ton of calls for or against it.”
Councilor Ron Baccala said everyone was a bit thrown off when Neon representatives requested a 24-hour license after getting all their planning approvals, feeling that it was somewhat akin to “asking forgiveness, not permission.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.