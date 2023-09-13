Neon Marketplace
Neon Marketplace at 1874 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. A 24-hour license is currently on hold.

 Breeze photo by Charles Lawrence

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Despite a change of heart from Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. in recommending a 24-hour license for Neon Marketplace at 1874 Mineral Spring Ave. on a trial basis, the Town Council has postponed action on granting it.

The council on Sept. 5 sent the matter back to its public safety committee for discussion. Steve Loporchio, chairperson of that committee, mentioned how the proposed permission was unanimously turned down by the committee earlier this year. He said he’d thought until that afternoon that the final agreement was to keep the convenience store and gas station closed from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.

